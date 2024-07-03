Dr. Anurag Dixit - Skincare For Sensitive Skin: Nurturing Your Delicate Complexion

Sensitive skin describes the skin that is more prone to inflammation, irritation, and discomfort. These usually occur due to different conditions and products. The causes and symptoms of sensitive skin also change from person to person.

Common causes of sensitive skin include genetic factors, environmental stressors, and underlying skin conditions like eczema or rosacea. Additionally, harsh skincare products, fragrances, and certain ingredients can exacerbate sensitivity.1

Sensitive skin is characterized by:2