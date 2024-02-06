Climate Change Strikes Himalayan Apple Orchards; Unusual Winter Sparks Worries

The hills are experiencing an unprecedented weather pattern. An unusually warm winter, rain deficit and less snow are disturbing signs in traditional climate conditions essential for the fruit economy, especially the apple crop that is entirely dependent on favourable weather events and soil moisture.

Not only Himachal Pradesh’s high hills, but also many areas of Uttarakhand and the lower plains of the two mountain states in the north are facing the biggest onslaught of the extreme weather. This year’s winter has been particularly dry―rainfall deficit was 99.7 per cent in January 2024―breaking the 103-year-old record. It was 85 per cent in December 2023.