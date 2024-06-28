Ileshaa Nijhawan Joins Fairmont The Norfolk And Fairmont Mara Safari Club As The New Cluster Commercial Director

Ileshaa Nijhawan said, "I am honored to join the Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club and the Accor family. I am looking forward to this new challenge and immersing myself in the African market. My focus will be on leveraging my extensive hospitality experience to build and nurture relationships with key travel partners in Africa, developing strategic partnerships, leveraging the USPs of these iconic properties, and collaborating closely with the Accor MENA HQ to leverage synergies and drive significant growth in corporate, leisure and MICE business”.