Janata Dal (Secular): A Political Pendulum

The Janata Dal (Secular) emerged as a regional party in Karnataka in 1999, as a breakaway faction of Janata Dal - a merger of several political parties all with the common goal of opposing Congress’ imperialist politics.
When the Janata Dal split in the same year over a disagreement about aligning with the BJP-led NDA, the group headed by socialist leader H. D. Deve Gowda broke away. Even though Gowda left due to not wanting to join the BJP, he also stayed away from the Indian National Congress (INC) and formed his own party - the Janata Dal (Secular).
The newly-formed party, which was founded on the principles of social democratic secularism, recorded its first electoral success during the Karnataka state assembly polls in 1999, winning 10 seats. It, however, failed to secure any seats in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2004 Karnataka state elections, although the BJP recorded the highest seat tally at 79, Congress with 65 seats and JDS with 58 seats together formed the government. However, in early 2006, the JD(S) withdrew its support to the government and instead forged an alliance with the BJP and Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy was sworn in as CM.
2004 was the Janata Dal (Secular)'s best electoral performance in the state polls. However, it did not form the government again until 2018 when it entered into a coalition with the Congress party. This coalition was formed after the polls resulted in a hung assembly, with the Congress securing 80 seats, the BJP 104, and the JDS 37. In a repeat of the 2004, the JDS broke their alliance with the Congress in 2019 and went on to provide their support to the BJP
At the national level, the highest number of seats JDS has won so far is three in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. JDS leader Deve Gowda’s bastion - Hassan - has remained with the party since 2004. Hassan was the only seat the party won in 2019 elections however it was young blood Prajwal Revanna who contested instead of Deve Gowda.
Often touted as kingmakers, the socialist party has alternated between the Congress and the BJP since its formation, despite its initial commitment to remain independent of the two dominant political forces.
The party which enjoys the support of the Vokkaliga community has aligned with BJP in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. JDS will be contesting three seats - Hassan, Mandya and Kolar- all regions with a significant Vokkaliga population.