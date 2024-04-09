Janata Dal (Secular): A Political Pendulum

2004 was the Janata Dal (Secular)'s best electoral performance in the state polls. However, it did not form the government again until 2018 when it entered into a coalition with the Congress party. This coalition was formed after the polls resulted in a hung assembly, with the Congress securing 80 seats, the BJP 104, and the JDS 37. In a repeat of the 2004, the JDS broke their alliance with the Congress in 2019 and went on to provide their support to the BJP