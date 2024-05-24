Elections

Commonwealth Games Village Designated As Strong Room, Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Area

The police advised commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24 to proceed straight to Akshardham flyover and take a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO or Vikas Marg.

Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village
info_icon

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday for the area around the Commonwealth Games Village, which has been designated as a strong room-cum-counting centre for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said, "In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Commonwealth Games Village is a strong room-cum-counting centre. On 24.05.24, from 9 am to 5 pm, movement of a large number of buses and other vehicles related to election duties are expected."

The police advised commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan/MGM towards National Highway-24 to proceed straight to Akshardham flyover and take a left turn to reach Pusta Road, ITO or Vikas Marg.

People coming from the ITO or Pusta Road side should proceed up to the Akshardham flyover, take a U-turn after crossing the flyover, and then continue on National Highway-24 towards Delhi, it added.

The police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding the roads mentioned and utilising public transport to the maximum extent.

Travellers heading to ISBTs, railway stations or airports have been advised to plan their journeys meticulously, ensuring ample time for any unforeseen delays, the police said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  4. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
  5. Day In Pics: May 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  2. For Abrar Qazi Sketching Is Like Meditation: 'It Calms My Mind'
  3. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  4. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  5. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
Sports News
  1. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  3. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  4. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
  5. IPL Betting: Police Raid Thane Building During RR Vs RCB Eliminator; Mahadev Betting App Arrests Made
World News
  1. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  2. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  3. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  4. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  5. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Shimla; BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Speaks At Mandi Rally