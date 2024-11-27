Will M S Subbulakshmi's Name Be Erased From All Memorials? 

Krishna only honoured M S Subhulakshmi: Perumal Murugan

Tamil writer and activist Perumal Murugan argues that T.M. Krishna’s article on M.S. Subbulakshmi serves to highlight her talent as a musician. “He has not maligned her, as alleged by the family. That article provides a deeper insight into her world of music,” he said. Perumal Murugan also defended Krishna’s use of the word ‘sexy’ in the article published in ‘The Wire’, stating, “The word ‘sexy’ does not have any negative connotation; it simply means beautiful.” Srinivasan in his submission to the High Court has quoted these references in the article published in The Wire. In the article T M Krishna argues that no honest man can deny that his fascination for her had as much to do with her looks as with her music. Perumal Murugan further said “The will, written 25 years ago, was not known to the public. If Krishna’s actions lead to it being unearthed, he is only honouring her wish.”