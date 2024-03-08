Untamed For Life: Growing Up As A Curly-Haired Girl

All those years growing up, I did not know that curly hair shouldn’t be combed every day. I did not know that it shouldn’t be shampooed with harsh chemicals every week, the over-the-counter shampoos damaged my hair much more than they did anything good for the scalp. I had no clue that my type of hair needs to be conditioned every time and some sort of a leave in conditioner also needs to be applied. There was also a belief that if you comb your hair in the shower, it will lead to hair loss, how wrong was that! It made me suffer through countless hours of combing through dry hair trying to detangle it. My hands would ache while sectioning my hair and detangling the ends and then moving to the top. And by the time I was done with one section, it would again get knotted because that’s just how their structure is. Curly hair needs to be combed when wet, with conditioner in it, so that a wide toothed comb can glide through. But we did not know any of these things, we tried to treat it like straight silky think hair and it would lead to lot of crying and tantrums on my part. All we tried to do in my Maharashtrian household, my mom and grandmother, aunts, everyone was to comb my hair and braid it with oil in an attempt to straighten it. There was just not enough information.

There was no representation of curly-haired women on screen either. Kangana Ranaut, Mithila Palkar, Taapsee Pannu hadn't happened by then on Indian screens, and somehow hair was always supposed to be clean and tamed, it reflected on the personality of the woman who was also supposed to be very demure and homely.