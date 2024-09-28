Culture & Society

Tumbhaknari: The Soulful Rhythm Of Kashmir’s Heartbeat

The tumbhaknari is more than an instrument; it is the heartbeat of Kashmir's vibrant soul

A potter works on an earthen Tumbaknari, a goblet drum traditional to Jammu and Kashmir
A potter works on an earthen Tumbaknari, a goblet drum traditional to Jammu and Kashmir, at a workshop on April 25, 2018 in Srinagar, India. (Photo via Getty Images)
In the tranquil valleys of Kashmir, where the mountains whisper ancient tales, there exists a melody as sweet and soulful as the breeze that sways through its chinar trees. The tumbhaknari, an iconic folk instrument, is not just a simple clay drum but the heartbeat of Kashmir’s cultural tapestry. Its sound carries the laughter, stories, and celebrations of generations past.I remember sitting by a crackling fire on a crisp autumn evening, eagerly waiting to hear stories about the tumbhaknari from my grandmother. As dusk melted into night, she looked at me, her voice soft with nostalgia, and said, "Tumbhaknari rop hai vaze, Ade hai vaze tumbhaknaer," meaning, “My tumbhaknari is special and drenched in silver, ready to play sweet tunes.” Her words reflected the deep affection she had for this instrument.

With a face etched with the lines of a hundred stories, she took her place beside a tumbhaknari. With each rhythmic tap, her fingers danced over the taut surface, conjuring the sounds of running rivers and blooming saffron fields. Soon, voices joined in, swelling in harmony, narrating ballads of love, and the undying spirit of Kashmir.

That night, I realized the tumbhaknari is more than just an instrument—it’s the voice of Kashmir itself. It tells the story of a land where beauty and resilience blend seamlessly, where every beat echoes the soul of a people who find joy even in the simplest sounds.

The history of the tumbhaknari is as rich and intricate as the melodies it creates. Passed down through generations, it is believed to have originated from ancient traditions that celebrated the harmony between nature and humanity. Legends say the tumbhaknari was once played in royal courts, enchanting emperors and poets alike.

The craftsmanship of the tumbhaknari is a true marvel. Crafted meticulously from clay, the body is shaped by hand, fired in the warmth of earth and sun. Once ready, a goat-skin membrane is carefully stretched across the top, creating the perfect tension for its resonant sound. My grandmother often shared stories of how, for her wedding, tumbhaknaris were made on special order. The instrument makers, aware of the importance of the occasion, decorated them with great care. For her, the tumbhaknaris were not just instruments—they were pieces of art, adorned with intricate designs that added grandeur to the celebrations.

It’s fascinating to think that, in those times, the tumbhaknari was as much a symbol of celebration as it was of tradition. These drums not only resonated with the sounds of joy but also stood as living embodiments of Kashmir’s artistic heritage.

I fell in love with the tumbhaknari when I was just a child, watching skilled hands tap out rhythms that seemed to carry the essence of our home. It wasn’t long before I learned to play it myself, mastering the subtle nuances of each beat.

The tumbhaknari became my companion in moments of joy and solace, a way for me to connect with my heritage and the spirit of Kashmir. Every time my hands move across its surface, I feel like I’m part of a timeless tradition, a custodian of stories that can only be told through its rhythms. Its beats are intertwined with my identity and love for Kashmir’s culture.

As my grandmother reminisced about the enchanting melodies of her past, I could almost see the artisans of yesteryear, working by the glow of oil lamps, shaping the clay with care. The tumbhaknari, with its resonant, haunting sound, has roots that stretch deep into the cultural soil of Kashmir. Each drum was crafted not just for its musical quality but for its beauty, often adorned with ornate decorations and personalized touches. These instruments were truly unique, and their melodies carried the heart of Kashmir with them.

Yet, despite its profound beauty and historical significance, the tumbhaknari is at risk of fading into obscurity. In a world where modern trends overshadow many traditional arts, there’s a pressing need for the revival of this instrument. The tumbhaknari, with its rich cultural heritage, must not become a relic of the past.

Efforts to revive the tumbhaknari are more than a nostalgic desire—they are a necessity to preserve the essence of Kashmir’s musical soul. Schools and cultural organizations are beginning to recognize its value, but more must be done to ensure this tradition is passed down to future generations. I am committed to not only playing the tumbhaknari but also advocating for its recognition and renewal.

As I play the tumbhaknari, I feel a profound connection to my heritage and a responsibility to carry forward its legacy. Its music is more than just notes—it’s a living testament to the beauty, strength, and resilience of Kashmir. Playing the tumbhaknari allows me to honor the generations that came before me, while also ensuring that this cherished tradition continues to inspire those who follow.

By reviving the tumbhaknari, we can reconnect with the past and ensure its haunting melodies continue to enrich our lives and inspire future generations. As I play, I carry forward not just the music of the tumbhaknari, but a piece of Kashmir’s heart and soul.

