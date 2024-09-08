Think Of Shimla, Think Of Chinar, Deodars

So much has been written, researched, and reminisced about Shimla’s iconic Ridge—the sprawling flat space in the heart of the town that once charmed the British and continues to captivate tourists and visiting dignitaries alike.
Amid all the admiration for this iconic landmark, five Chinars of Shimla—a cherished gift from the former Maharaja of Kashmir—have remained an enduring treasure, subtly gracing this celebration soaked in timeless elegance.
As autumn casts its golden light, the Chinar’s crimson leaves tell stories of grace and transformation, fluttering like pages of a cherished book. Each leaf that falls carries with it a narrative. The climate of Shimla and its elevation seem to have played a perfect host to this majestic tree—known for its aesthetic and spiritual essence.
At the US Club, where a well-spread deciduous Chinar tree stands majestically next to the old PWD headquarters—a heritage landmark—walking on fallen, dry, colorful leaves creates a rustling sound that evokes a magical feeling.
In the everyday hustle and bustle at the Ridge, one can easily find timeless tales in the whispers of the legendary Chinars of Shimla, sheltered under their soothing shades.
Historians like Raaja Bhasin, who has written exhaustively on Shimla—the erstwhile summer capital of India—admit that there is no written or authentic evidence to suggest exactly when the Chinar was planted at the Ridge.
It is, however, common knowledge that Maharaja Hari Singh gifted five Chinar trees to Shimla. Two were planted at the Ridge, two others at the Viceregal Lodge—the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS)—and one at the US Club.
Significantly, all the trees are surviving and gracing the town, even as five to six new Chinar trees can now be seen growing deciduously at the Ridge and in a newly created park between the Ridge and Mall Road.
One Chinar tree also graces the campus of St. Bede’s College—an all-girls college established in 1904—and another is located at Chail—a popular hill station in Solan district.
There is also another anecdote about the Chinar—a heritage tree historically associated with Kashmir—that was planted by Dr. (late) L.S. Negi, a former Director of Agriculture and Horticulture in Himachal Pradesh. Dr. Negi planted two Chinar trees on the Ridge in Shimla.
The Chinar, which is a state tree in Jammu and Kashmir, is considered a living heritage of the UT, besides being seen as an integral part of Kashmir’s cultural history.
Recently, the UT’s forest department, in a coffee table book—In the Shade of Chinar—proudly declared that the Kashmir Valley is home to the world’s oldest Chinar tree, believed to be 647 years old and located in Village Chattergam of Budgam District.
Though many citizens of Kashmir, including poets and theatre figures, have voiced concern about Chinar trees facing neglect and being reduced in number in the past due to various factors, possibly climate change included.
“The Chinar tree, with its distinctive grandeur and cultural significance, is a defining feature of Kashmir’s landscape. Its presence is integral to the region's heritage, embodying the profound connection between nature and tradition. As the seasons change, the Chinar transforms, its brilliant hues capturing the essence of Kashmir’s shifting moods and stories,” says Jammu-based theatre personality Balwant Thakur (Padma Shree).
But Shimla, with its own colonial heritage and canopy of Deodars, stands as a testimony to rich Indian biodiversity, hosting colonial-era landmarks that encapsulate some of the historical events of the pre- and post-Independence eras.
Regrettably, modern market pressures often lead to troubling practices and mindless actions.
During last year's ‘Winter Carnival,’ two venerable Chinar trees were subjected to unwarranted treatment. In a misguided attempt to enhance the festivities, the trees were not only nailed for illumination but also wrapped in a tangle of wires around their trunks and branches. This distressing act prompted former city Mayor Tikender Panwar and ex-councillor Mala Singh to file an FIR and voice their strong objections, decrying the mistreatment of these cherished trees that hold such deep significance for Shimla.
They even coined a slogan—"Think of Shimla, think of Chinar, think of Deodars."