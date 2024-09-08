Think Of Shimla, Think Of Chinar, Deodars

During last year's ‘Winter Carnival,’ two venerable Chinar trees were subjected to unwarranted treatment. In a misguided attempt to enhance the festivities, the trees were not only nailed for illumination but also wrapped in a tangle of wires around their trunks and branches. This distressing act prompted former city Mayor Tikender Panwar and ex-councillor Mala Singh to file an FIR and voice their strong objections, decrying the mistreatment of these cherished trees that hold such deep significance for Shimla.