Culture & Society

Hinterland Kashmir: Nothing Grows, But Patriarchy Thrives

Gender discrimination is the norm in India; even in the far-flung regions of Kashmir, where not much else grows, patriarchy thrives

A hut of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community in Jammu and Kashmir.
A hut of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community in Jammu and Kashmir.
info_icon

The notion of gender discrimination is nothing new for an average Indian to know of. As members of the larger society, some of us have been discriminated against based on gender. Others are the ones against whom the rest of us have been discriminated, again, because of gender. In a society where there are roots of patriarchy and gender biases, the instances of gendered discrimination are everywhere. The only thing needed is a sharp eye to look through the routine events of the day. There are always big or small or essential or subtle manifestations of gender discrimination on display.

Recently, we have been off to the frontiers of the Kashmir region doing the survey of the Gujjar and Bakar tribes of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of our ICSSR Project on the Janjatis of India. Our experiences in the field have been diverse and yielding. Mostly, we have been coming across people who are friendly and happy to talk. We have been engaged in several conversations with the Gujjars and Bakarwals, the largest two tribal groups of Jammu and Kashmir.

We surveyed one of the far-flung areas of the renowned Pahalgam region of Kashmir Valley. While to the rest of the world, Pahalgam is counted among the most aesthetic and scenic tourist destinations, we, as the researchers on the field, got to see the other not-so-bright aspects of the region. Pahalgam has the most state-of-the-art hotels and facilities for tourists. Pahalgam also has a considerable number of Tribal people forming its citizenry.

During the field survey in Pahalgam, we came across three siblings. While the elder two were girls (10 & 12), the younger one was a boy named Mushtaq (08). The first thing we got to observe was the shoes the siblings were wearing. While Mushtaq flaunted nice sports shoes, his sisters wore shabby plastic boots.

Globally, studies have validated the negative impact of gender discrimination on the personality of individuals, especially those residing within the same household. The household is expected to be the basic unit of welfare. Within households where gender discrimination is a practised and normalised exercise, the discriminated members get further isolated and marginalised. While our observation started with the difference in the shoes the siblings wore, taking the conversation further with the kids, several other things surfaced.

The girls go to a local government school. Mushtaq goes to a private school. We asked the kids if we gave them ₹5000 each, what would they do? Mushtaq said he would get a new bike. The girl said they would want to buy themselves notebooks, some books, pencils, pens, and other essential study items. Upon digging down a bit deeper, we tried to know about the books and stationery accessible to the kids. Mushtaq was very much content with the books and notebooks he had. He had no complaints about pencils, erasers, or sharpeners. Girls, on the other hand, confirm that they often get scolded, if not beaten, by the teachers for not having adequate notebooks and other classroom-related items with them.

Asking about a day in their life, it turned out that the girls do a lot of household chores. They cook, they clean, they wash clothes. They work in the kitchen garden and look after the cattle.

Devote a limited time of the day and “learn” the lessons taught in the school. They also get firewood for cooking.

Mushtaq is not bothered by any of these chores. The day we were there was a Sunday. Mushtaq was there only because he had heard some people had come from the city. It was a means of entertainment that Mushtaq thought could be of use. And that’s why he had become a part of our micro procession. As we moved out of the place, Mushtaq said that he was off playing cricket with his friends.

On the aspirations part, girls had no answer for us. On the other hand, Mushtaq was vocal in announcing that he wanted to be a doctor.

The tribal community, in general, is considered a marginalised fraction of society across the whole country. Women within the tribal community are even more relegated. These women are a unique group of disregarded people within the broader marginalised class of the tribal populace in general. A more alarming realisation is the fact that it is very much a normalised acceptance in these communities. While the country's government is trying to help this community overcome marginalisation, women's empowerment in this group would require a more profound and informed structural transformation. They need to be made aware and educated, starting immediately. They simultaneously need to be decidedly sensitised and incentivised. Education and educational resolutions are in no way to be seen as the aspirations of women within this community. The transformation needs to be initiated from within the tribal communities.

The country can’t afford Mushtaq and his sister’s case to be replicated across the coming generations.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
  2. SCO Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Inglis Registers New Aussie Record - In Pics
  3. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
Football News
  1. FRA Vs ITA: Mbappe Fails To Score As Azzurri Win In Paris - In Pics
  2. KAZ Vs NOR: Haaland Fails To Score As Norway Held - In Pics
  3. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  5. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  3. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  5. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyanide, Drinks, Stealing: AP Police Arrest Three Women Serial Killers, Not The First Ones In India | A Recap Of Notorious Incidents In The Past
  2. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  3. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  4. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  5. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  2. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  3. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  4. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
  5. Uncrewed Boeing Starliner Reaches Earth Without Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore| Mission's Challenges, Delays, And Impact On Astronauts
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Arshad, Jyoti In Cycling Finals Action; Simran Sharma, Navdeep Singh In Athletics Medal Contention
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs