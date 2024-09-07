Hinterland Kashmir: Nothing Grows, But Patriarchy Thrives

The girls go to a local government school. Mushtaq goes to a private school. We asked the kids if we gave them ₹5000 each, what would they do? Mushtaq said he would get a new bike. The girl said they would want to buy themselves notebooks, some books, pencils, pens, and other essential study items. Upon digging down a bit deeper, we tried to know about the books and stationery accessible to the kids. Mushtaq was very much content with the books and notebooks he had. He had no complaints about pencils, erasers, or sharpeners. Girls, on the other hand, confirm that they often get scolded, if not beaten, by the teachers for not having adequate notebooks and other classroom-related items with them.