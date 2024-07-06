The Network Of Our Lives

Till 30 years ago, in simpler times, people interacted more with those not like them. We interacted with shop keepers, and rickshaw pullers, with people who made keys to those who helped with our rations. We stood in lines and made friends with strangers. Public transport had us in tight corners with people we didn’t know but traveled with closely, inexplicably not even to the same destinations, and yet were just a part of someone’s journey. There were handcraft festivals that were looked forward to, vendors and artisans who became friends and were invited home much like family for their gorgeous art that was purchased religiously every year. Those interactions have either become limited with generations, or replaced by online orders. Where everything is available at a twitch of a finger, robbing us of tactility and becoming a part of a weave that once existed.