Shakoor Rather's 'Life In The Clock Tower Valley' Is A Tender Exploration Of Life And Love

It had been a month since Samar had become acquainted with Rabiya. They would take the same matador to university every day but they hadn’t spoken to each other yet. They would mostly just shyly smile at each other. Of late though, Samar hadn’t seen Rabiya in the university campus and that made him restless. Every day, he would look for her at the Khanyar bus stop, where she usually embarked on the bus for the university, but was left disheartened each time. Her sudden absence left him confused. He wondered if she had left the university, or perhaps even the city, to study elsewhere. Or was she just suffering from a bout of flu? Sometimes in his desperation, a scarier thought would come to his mind: ‘Did she get engaged?’ But he would quickly reassure himself by thinking that if that were the case, she wouldn’t have bothered speaking to him at all.