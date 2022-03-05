Poems: Of Quiet Goodbyes, Departure And Global Warning

Silent Farewells

When things start leaving you

they don’t say bye.

Silently, they leave in a row.

My dad did not say bye

when he died.

My mom did not say bye

when she died.

My house did not say bye

when it quietly collapsed.

My garden did not say bye

when it went under water.

Finally, my love my love

my love did not say bye

when she left

when she left.

When I left me

I left quietly

leaving no trail of good-byes.

But I heard a violin from afar.

(This poem got 110 translations in Malayalam, three in Telugu, two in Tamil, one in Kannada, three in Hindi, one in Magadhi , one in Punjabi, one in Kashmiri, two in Bengali, one in Assamese, one in Karbi, two in Odia, and one in Urdu. Also translations in Indonesia (bhasa), Italian, Spanish, French, German and Danish)

X-mom

(To my mom who died recently)

Mom had two hearts like two breasts.

One of stone and

One of flesh.

They worked alternatively.

On days when the pulpy one worked

She talked of my infantile jaundice days

When I turned turmeric yellow.

I would have died but for

A doctor named Adam Khan in Pazhavangadi*.

On days when the stony heart worked

She slept with a koduval** under her pillow

To protect us kids from potential enemies.

Till she died, she maintained

“A woman should always carry

A hack knife in her heart.”

On the night of her death,

I found it glowing in the dark

On an X-ray shot of her chest.

* Pazhavangadi: A place in Thiruvananthapuram.

** Koduval: Hack knife

Last Global Warning

Dear sluggish earthworm

Don’t burrow the earth

You may be cemented.

Dear sprightly grasshopper

Don’t just hop around

You may be skewered.

Dear shiny loony moon

Don’t show your bright face

You may be eclipsed.

Dear sweet mynah

Don’t sing so loud

Your voice strings may be cut.

Dear green peacock

Don’t dance in public

You may be maimed.

Dear distant pole star

Don’t show us the way.

You may be blinded.

Dear flashy rat snake

Don’t wriggle around

You may be beheaded.

Dear little sparrow

Don’t get raped

You could be jailed.

Dear torrid sun

Don’t get so hot

You may be blotted.

Dear mighty water fall

Don’t fall majestically

You may be dammed.

You guys are reaching your end

Your genocide is on its way.

Your terminator has landed.

He works alphabetically.