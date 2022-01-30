Poem: Florida Migrant Boat Capsize

First, the flesh rots and dissolves,

and the fish devour it so

it becomes the fish,

and then it swims in schools of cold,

in the spring floats upstream for mating.

My father catches it there.

That night the stars burns free;

our dinner tastes soulful.

The flesh and the rot, rot and fish,

fish and us become one.

One who have nothing and

the same who have less

than that.

We eat our flesh. Oh so sweet and so savoury.

It doesn’t lie to the hunger. Hunger

never leaves it lone.



