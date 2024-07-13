Lives In The Shadows

For several days after that, I didn’t see Sujatha. I moved to my friend’s room in Madhura Nagar, and for two years, I was so absorbed in my work that I didn’t go back to that area. Once, I had to go to VST for some work, and I passed by the Narayanaguda Crossroads in the evening around six o'clock. Suddenly, I remembered Sujatha. My bike stopped automatically in front of the Venkateswara Theater. I hadn’t seen her since that day she was in such a state. As usual, some sex workers were standing there trying to attract clients. When I asked for Sujatha, one of the women said, "Sujatha? She passed away a year ago due to ill health. But why do you want to know about her?" Her words felt like the ground had shifted under my feet. I was in shock, unable to speak, my throat dry. Today, it's Sujatha; tomorrow, it will be someone else. These women who put their lives on the line in this harsh profession disappear into oblivion. How many more deaths will I witness? My eyes filled with tears as I thought of Sujatha’s life and the lives of others like her. Without realizing it, tears streamed down my cheeks. I couldn’t bring myself to continue reading the book. I turned off the light in my room. Not just my room, but my entire world was engulfed in darkness.