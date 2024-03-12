Being alienated from their mother tongue is not a novel phenomenon for the Lepcha tribe who are considered to be the first inhabitants of the Sikkim and the West Bengal districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong (the Darjeeling Hills). This is true especially for the Lepcha population domiciled in the Darjeeling Hills as compared to Sikkim. The forces of colonialism, migration, modernity and the Nepali language as the lingua franca can be argued to be the prime determinants accounting for the petering out of their language. With its own unique script, Rongring as the Lepchas refer to their first language, is acknowledged to be the one of the oldest in the Eastern Himalayas even predating the Tibetan and the Nepali languages and dialects that are currently ubiquitous in the aforementioned regions. The UNESCO’s List of Endangered Languages of India has designated this ancient Himalayan language as “definitely endangered” among the total 197 endangered languages of India.