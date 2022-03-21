Five Poems On War

March 21 was declared as World Poetry Day by UNESCO during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, with the aim of ‘supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard’. It is the occasion to honour poets and their work. In this series to mark the day, Outlook showcases the works of those who revel in ‘one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.’

humanscape

suddenly the sky is a quiet swathe

of tension and uncertainty

the field on the other hand

is ablaze, ablaze with hope

between the two, lines ricochet

and break into questions and answers

staining the horizon of a species

drawing to an end

roar

roar, they say, roar

but where are the bunkers, the bomb shelters?

detonate like a seed, they say

observe trees and learn

how they fulminate over a lifetime

measure your velocity, they say

spread out like da Vinci’s

Vitruvian guy



the flank strategy can work, they say

just don’t let your chest constrict

it’ll gum up the effort

roar, they say, roar

but I’m not certain I can

battle cry

a thick battle cry

develops in the limbic system

as a response attuned over time

like practiced aggression

accepted within the boundaries

of sport

entering the lungs from the gut

as emotions do

and we count one, two, three

until it is uncontainable

and releases like triumph

from the mouth

explode

when I explode I’ll be a flower

in hyperbloom, throwing

head, petal, stem back in ecstasy

into the womb of the sky

and my voice will ring in your ears

after it’s free of me

like tinnitus

escape

this is a makeshift tube

made of skin and marrow

to siphon blood inland



we’ll begin the transfusion here

under the airspace where birthing cries

fill our ears

beyond the metal garbage and grates

from which silent prayers rise

note the blue landscape

the earth couldn’t fathom

it expands and contracts

with reference to context

we’ll evacuate with pistons

and escape with empty lungs

then retract bombshell shards

choking our refugee throats

if we reach

