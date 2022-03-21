Five Poems On War

March 21 was declared as World Poetry Day by UNESCO during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, with the aim of ‘supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard’. It is the occasion to honour poets and their work. In this series to mark the day, Outlook showcases the works of those who revel in ‘one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.’
humanscape
suddenly the sky is a quiet swathe
of tension and uncertainty
the field on the other hand
is ablaze, ablaze with hope
between the two, lines ricochet
and break into questions and answers
staining the horizon of a species
drawing to an end
roar
roar, they say, roar
but where are the bunkers, the bomb shelters?
detonate like a seed, they say
observe trees and learn
how they fulminate over a lifetime
measure your velocity, they say
spread out like da Vinci’s
Vitruvian guy
the flank strategy can work, they say
just don’t let your chest constrict
it’ll gum up the effort
roar, they say, roar
but I’m not certain I can
battle cry
a thick battle cry
develops in the limbic system
as a response attuned over time
like practiced aggression
accepted within the boundaries
of sport
entering the lungs from the gut
as emotions do
and we count one, two, three
until it is uncontainable
and releases like triumph
from the mouth
explode
when I explode I’ll be a flower
in hyperbloom, throwing
head, petal, stem back in ecstasy
into the womb of the sky
and my voice will ring in your ears
after it’s free of me
like tinnitus
escape
this is a makeshift tube
made of skin and marrow
to siphon blood inland
we’ll begin the transfusion here
under the airspace where birthing cries
fill our ears
beyond the metal garbage and grates
from which silent prayers rise
note the blue landscape
the earth couldn’t fathom
it expands and contracts
with reference to context
we’ll evacuate with pistons
and escape with empty lungs
then retract bombshell shards
choking our refugee throats
if we reach