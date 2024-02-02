Culture & Society

Faint Echoes Of Dissent: India Art Fair Opens In Delhi

The 15th India Art Fair brings together a delicate mix of critical questions and commercial chutzpah in the capital with artworks by renowned Indian artists across mediums and international artists like Ai Weiwei. The Artworks Fair is on till February 4, 2024

February 2, 2024

Sudarshan Shetty's 'One Life Many'
Sudarshan Shetty's 'One Life Many' is a collection of reminiscences from the artist's multifaceted oevure. The suite of assemblages bring together seemingly innocuous objects of everyday life that force the viewer to explore the lines that merge the real and the illusory. The artworks are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair at New Delhi.

Sajid Wajid Sheikh's "Deewaro ke bhi kaan hote hain" (The walls have ears)
Sajid Wajid Sheikh's roving ears follow around visitors, snooping in on conversations and gossip, as crowds mill past the open air installation in which the artist breathes life into the idiom: "Deewaro ke bhi kaan hote hain" (The walls have ears). The installation is on display at India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi

Mayuri Chari's artworks
Mayuri Chari's artworks capture the exploitation of female sugarcane workers and  explores the idea of exoticisation of pain. The artist questions herself and the capitalist consumer: Does everything belong to me? The artworks are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair in New Delhi.

Ai Weiwei’s 'Water Lilies' (2022)
Globally celebrated Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei’s 'Water Lilies' (2022) draws upon Claude Monet’s series of monumental paintings, each of which portray meditative scenes from his meticulously crafted gardens. Adapting the artwork to his own definitive and edgy style, Weiwei uses Lego pieces to recreate the masterpiece. The artwork is on display at the ongoing India Art Fair in New Delhi.

Shilpa Gupta's 'Nothing Will Go On Record'
Shilpa Gupta's 'Nothing Will Go On Record' is a searing portrayal of police brutality and censored reality of India today. Through a series of simple pencil drawings developed in the period of 2016-2024, the artist manages to speak the unsaid without so many words. The artworks are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi.

Sohrab Hura's Artworks
Sohrab Hura's vibrant portraits of everyday urban existence capture the essence of life in its most mundane yet poignant. The artworks are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair in Delhi.

Artwork by Abhijit Deb
Artworks by young artists from northeast India like Ankha Millo from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Abhijit Deb from Tripura and Kunga Tashi Lepcha from Gangtok, Sikkim are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair in New Delhi. These artworks draw on the materiality of geography to build on the complex triptych of identities that make up the north-eastern parts of India.

Julien Segard's 'The Edge of Memory III'
Julien Segard's masterful use of charcoal as a metaphor for memory brings his series 'The Edge of Memory III' to life and the softness of the cotton canvas appears to be the impressionable human consciousness, ready for decay. The artworks are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi.

Mithu Sen's 'A Prayer Unanswered'
West Bengal-born Mithu Sen's pinprick portraits of war are a painstaking record of the ongoing violence in places like Gaza, which has been under constant attack since October 2023. Titled 'A Prayer Unanswered ', the artworks demand instance ceasefire and are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair in New Delhi.

Savio Jon Fernandes artwork
Savio Jon Fernandes artworks are on display for @galleryske at the 15th India Art Fair, 2024 which brings together a unique blend of artworks by renowned Indian artists across mediums. 

Artwork by Ankha Millo
Artworks by young artists from northeast India like Ankha Millo from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Abhijit Deb from Tripura and Kunga Tashi Lepcha from Gangtok, Sikkim are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair in New Delhi. These artworks draw on the materiality of geography to build on the complex triptych of identities that make up the north-eastern parts of India.

Artworks by Kunga Tashi Lepcha
Artworks by young artists from northeast India like Ankha Millo from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Abhijit Deb from Tripura and Kunga Tashi Lepcha from Gangtok, Sikkim are on display at the ongoing India Art Fair in New Delhi. These artworks draw on the materiality of geography to build on the complex triptych of identities that make up the north-eastern parts of India.

