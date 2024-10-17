Boons And Banes: The Recurring Theme Of The Asura Myths

Lord Vishnu, taking his first human avatar as a dwarf Brahmin known as Vamana, approached Mahabali. The king kindly asked what the Brahmin desired, and Vamana requested only the amount of land he could cover in three steps. Mahabali agreed, but Vamana then expanded to an enormous size, covering the entire universe with just two steps. Realizing his true identity, Mahabali offered his own head for the final step. Moved by his devotion, Vishnu blessed Mahabali and sent him to Patal, granting him the boon to visit his people once a year. Some even believe he made him the king of Patal lok.