Book Review: Bitter Gourd, Poems By Anupama Raju

The critic and academician Derek Mitchell describes the everyday as: "everything, including that which goes unnoticed... only when we notice it, does the everyday stand out and become something meaningful for us, that is, it appears in our world." Raju's verse is the medium by which both meaning and appearence of the quotidian is foregrounded. In 'Cleaning the House', the broom, the dusting cloth and mop are like instruments of expression: "Their hold is real. Their hold is real./ Much more than words can reveal." The reiteration of value, spoken twice for emphasis, brings home the presence of the domestic, as no other words can. Raju talks of life, of aging, of love and of the city, noticing through hermeneutic grain, the acts of the everyday. The allegorical emerges through the literal: "Bus stops, bus leaves./ This is how love goes./ Somehow bus knows." (Bus Station) There is a sensuality in the manner in which these lived experiences are described and an intimacy through which they are conveyed in verse, where repetition becomes emphasis and the short lines slice like paper cuts. While these are easy poems to read, the profundity below the surface of the words has to be savoured slowly.