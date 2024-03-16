Ageing: All About Greys And Grace

On this note, I would also like to share a personal anecdote. Argument with my mother is inevitable when I'm at home. She tries to win most of her cases stating that I have aged but not grown old, given the immaturity she notices in me. I too tease her, saying that all that she notices is because of the clear vision she has developed post her cataract surgery. Many such banters have become part of our regular divertissement, thoroughly enjoyable. Her reference to my ageing, which is but true, is a trigger for occasional self reflection. I realise I forget names, even faces. Often when I'm dissatisfied about ageing, I wish I had this magical wand to help me go back to the springtime of my life. But the moment I recall the arduous efforts of balancing of chemistry equation, or mugging up the multitude of formulae in mathematics, or the ounces of tears shed for a failed infatuation, I instantly flinch at the intention. The days of our youth, I gather, aren't always as glorious as one presumes. Fortunately, after living half a century in this planet, I still remember to zip or button my dress, I have control over where I want to be dry and where to leak, I see more colours in my hair ( black, grey and remnants of dyed ones), there's more acceptance of the ever increasing growth in my circumference. Life has become less dramatic as I have coped up with varied mood swings. I look more for happiness and contentment and give a middle finger to people's expectations. Am loving this journey of ageing gracefully, gratefully...