Age Is Just A Number!

“I hope you have lost your good looks, for while they last any fool can adore you, and the adoration of fools is bad for the soul. No, give me a ruined complexion, and a lost figure and sixteen chins on a farmyard of crow’s feet and an obvious wig. Then you shall see me coming out strong.”

I thank George Bernard Shaw for this adage. It pacifies the occasional melee my mind engages in from time to time. These words reaffirm the fact that my worth is not determined by my sun-spots, the appearance of crow’s feet or the thinning of my hair. They are a testament to the rough patches in my life that I’ve endured since childhood. And I’m proud of that. I find a profound beauty in the imperfection, in the impermanence. I am a reliquary of experiences, memories. I find solace in my authenticity. I have stopped buying push-up bras to accentuate my sagging breasts. The more I denounce society’s false rhetoric, the more liberated I feel.

The other day, my male colleague asked my age while adding, "I think one should not ask a woman her age”. It had me thinking! Why do women get cautious and secretive about their age? Are they afraid to be judged as less alluring, less desirable, Less! Less! Less! And why is it that men do not have any qualms about admitting their age? Why does a wife need to be younger than the husband and the opposite is frowned upon? There is no denial that 'Ageism' evokes a plethora of emotions - fear, unbelonging, dysmorphic disorder, and unfulfilled dreams, even regrets. It's an unavoidable phase deeply intertwined with our existence and yet camouflaged in a duvet of mystery. But ironically, only women bear the brunt of being judged, reminding us about the rampant chauvinism.