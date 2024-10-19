A New Like Never Before

No one knew what was happening, not even me. Had I forgotten to be myself? Yes and no. I knew very little about my own state but strangely could recall every detail of a song that seemed to be playing – whether from the neighbourhood or just in my mind, I still do not know. Astonishingly, I could rhythmically recite it in my head. The right side of my body had lost all sense of life. To cut a long story short, I was taken to a private hospital close to my house, and my son who rushed in from Gurgaon, took over. I owe my gratitude to the doctors and medical staff who cared for me during my stay in the hospital. They sent me back home with the reassurance that I would soon walk and speak properly if I stayed positive and kept up with my physiotherapy sessions. It felt as if a new chapter, a fresh start, had been given to me.