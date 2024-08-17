Brand Studio

Where To Buy The Best Rakhis Online For Raksha Bandhan 2024?

Whether you are in search of a classic premium quality rakhi, handmade embroidered rakhi, jewelry rakhi, natural stone rakhi, or an eco-friendly rakhi, we have curated the list of best in the market.

Best Rakhis Online For Raksha Bandhan
Best Rakhis Online For Raksha Bandhan
info_icon

As Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the unbreakable bond between siblings is approaching, so is the fervor of finding a unique and beautiful Rakhi for our loved ones. While many of the normies out there may have searched the word “Rakhi” online and chosen a rakhi after scrolling through some top options, we have a list of the best rakhi you can buy online for Raksha Bandhan 2024. Whether you are in search of a classic premium quality rakhi, handmade embroidered rakhi, jewelry rakhi, natural stone rakhi, or an eco-friendly rakhi, we have curated the list of best in the market, you are welcome.

Indian Brands Offering Unique Rakhis

Several Indian brands have carved a niche for themselves by offering distinctive Rakhi designs and concepts. Let's highlight a few:

My Pooja Box

My Pooja Box
info_icon

My Pooja Box is renowned for its thoughtfully curated Rakhi sets that often include more than just a Rakhi. They offer designer Rakhis, Rakhi sets, chocolate hampers, dry fruit hampers, and various Raksha Bandhan gifts. Their unique Rakhi boxes make the occasion even more special by providing a complete festive experience.

Itokri

Itokri
info_icon

Itokri is an artisan support initiative that stands out with its eco-friendly approach. The brand offers Rakhis made from natural materials by local artisans, including bamboo and vibrant beads. Their collection features classic designs in eye-catching color combinations. Notably, they also provide reusable embroidered Rakhis made by local Amdavadi women embroiderers, making each piece not only beautiful but also sustainable.

Flower Aura

Flower Aura
info_icon

Flower Aura's special Rakhi collection for 2024 boasts a vast array of designs. They offer everything from designer Rakhis and premium stone Rakhis to silver, bracelet, and kids' Rakhis. The collection also includes good luck and divine Rakhis, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

The Purple Pony

The Purple Pony
info_icon

The Purple Pony offers unique handcrafted Rakhis with artistic designs. Their collection includes the elegant Victoria design and natural stone Rakhis like purple and pink agate. Each piece is crafted with care, making these Rakhis stand out for their artistic appeal and quality.

Tonoto

Tonoto
info_icon

Tonoto is known for its handmade Rakhis, designed, and produced in-house. They offer intricately designed Rakhis with unique themes, such as "papa to be" Rakhis and "mom to be" Lumba Rakhis. Their collection also includes kids' Rakhis and traditional designs, ensuring a wide selection for customers.

Voylla

Voylla
info_icon

Voylla is famous for its stylish and trendy jewelry, and their Rakhis are no exception. The brand incorporates contemporary elements into its designs while maintaining the traditional essence of the festival. They offer lightweight, skin friendly Rakhis with ample design options in silver, appealing to modern tastes.

Unique Rakhi Offerings to Consider

Beyond the traditional Rakhis, several online platforms and brands offer innovative options to make Raksha Bandhan truly special:

  • Personalized Rakhis: Add a personal touch by opting for Rakhis with customized messages or names.

  • Rakhi Hampers: Create a memorable gift by combining Rakhis with chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, or other goodies.

  • Rakhi with Plants: Show your eco-conscious side by choosing Rakhis paired with small plants.

  • Rakhi for Brothers and Sisters-in-Law: Find matching Rakhis for both your brother and sister-in-law to strengthen the family bond.

  • Rakhi for Kids: Delight your young siblings with colorful and playful Rakhi designs.

By exploring these online platforms and considering the unique Rakhi offerings, you can find the perfect expression of your love and affection for your brother this Raksha Bandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  4. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  5. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  2. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  3. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  4. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  5. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
  2. Gurugram: Bomb Threat Via E-Mail At Ambience Mall; Police, Bomb Squad Present
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  4. Kedarnath Trek Route, Damaged By Landslides, Repaired; Reopened For Pilgrims
  5. Lightning Strikes Kill 3 Women, 7 Others Injured In Chhattisgarh; Compensation Announced
Entertainment News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
  5. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
US News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
World News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  3. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
  4. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For Which They Are Fought
  5. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know