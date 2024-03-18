When Holika Dahan, also called ‘Chhoti Holi' is observed?

Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Bonfire, is a significant ritual observed during the Hindu festival of Holi. It usually takes place on the night before the Holi festival, which is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This typically falls in the month of March, according to the Gregorian calendar. However, the exact date can vary each year based on the lunar calendar.

Here’s the calendar of Holika Dahan 2024.

Holika Dahan 2024 (Chhoti Holi)

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024