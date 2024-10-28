Brand Studio

Top Chhath Ghats In Mumbai For A Sacred Celebration

Find the best Chhath Ghats in Mumbai to celebrate with devotion, offering prayers to Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya.

Top Chhath Ghats In Mumbai
Top Chhath Ghats In Mumbai
Mumbai, the city of dreams, is getting ready for the upcoming vibrant Chhath festival. If you think that Chhath is the only biggest festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, then you are wrong. Over the years, this festival has gained popularity in cities like Mumbai, where a large North Indian population resides. The best thing is that if you are residing in Mumbai, you don’t need to travel all the way to Bihar to experience its essence. The Mumbaikars also celebrate the occasion with fervour and devotion. Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya, where devotees who observe Chhath offer arghya to the rising and setting sun and pray for the well-being, good health, and wealth. In this article, we will discuss the famous hotspot of Mumbai where you can witness the Chhath celebrations.

Hotspot in Mumbai where you can witness the Chhath puja

Juhu (Western suburbs)

Juhu (Western suburbs)
info_icon

One of the most popular spots for Chhath Puja in Mumbai, Juhu Beach transforms into a hub for devotees during the festival. Its vast expanse, direct access to the sea, and its ability to accommodate a large crowd make it an ideal location. Authorities make special arrangements such as temporary enclosures, lighting, and safety measures for the devotees. It is a well-known destination where North Indians from various parts of the city gather to perform the arghya (offering water to the Sun). Also, for the last 20 years or more, the place has become a perfect destination for the Chhath celebration.

Kurla (Eastern suburbs)

Kurla (Eastern suburbs)
info_icon

If you are seeking this opportunity to witness the purest festival of India, Chhath, then visit Kurla, a bustling suburb in Mumbai. The area's diverse population and strong cultural ties to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh make it a vibrant hub for the festival. During Chhath, Kurla's streets come alive with devotees offering prayers to the Sun god. The sight of devotees carrying bamboo baskets soop filled with offerings is wholesome in cities like Mumbai. A large number of devotees gather at the site to witness the grand festival of Hinduism.

Aksa Beach (Malad, West)

Aksa Beach (Malad, West)
info_icon

Aksa Beach, located on the outskirts of Mumbai in Malad, is another serene location where devotees gather to perform Chhath Puja. The cleanliness of the beach and its less crowded nature, compared to Juhu, attract families looking for a peaceful place to perform the rituals. The local authorities ensure that the beach is well-maintained during the festival. The vibrant atmosphere and the picturesque beach setting create a unique and spiritual experience.

Powai Lake (Powai, Central suburbs)

Powai Lake (Powai, Central suburbs)
info_icon

Powai Lake has become one of the most favored Chhath Ghats for performing rituals in recent years. Located in the heart of the city, the lake's tranquil waters and surrounding greenery create a peaceful atmosphere full of spiritual reflection and devotion. The Bihari community organizes several events here, making it a cultural as well as a religious experience. Many devotees gather at the lake’s bank to perform arghya to the setting and rising sun on the auspicious occasion of this sacred and ancient festival. The sight of countless diyas floating on the lake's surface during the Arghya ceremony is a truly mesmerizing spectacle.

Versova Beach (Andheri, West)

Versova Beach (Andheri, West)
info_icon

Versova Beach has gained prominence as a Chhath Ghat due to its large, clean shoreline and organized arrangements. The beach offers a serene setting with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The Andheri and nearby communities, particularly from the North Indian diaspora, choose this beach to perform the rituals. During Chhath puja, the beach comes alive with thousands of devotees gathering to offer puja to Surya Devta and Chhathi Maiya. Its spacious layout allows for the comfortable accommodation of devotees and their families.

Dadar Chowpatty

Dadar Chowpatty
info_icon

Dadar Chowpatty is a popular destination for witnessing Chhath Puja in Mumbai. Thousands of devotees gather along the beach to offer prayers to the Sun God. The atmosphere is filled with vibrant colours, traditional songs, and the aroma of Prasad. It's a truly unique and spiritual experience. The local authorities make sure of cleanliness and smooth arrangements for the puja. Being located near the Arabian Sea, the spots offer an enchanting view of sunrise and sunset, which are prominent rituals of this ancient festival.

Mumbai, with its vibrant cultural mix, ensures that festivals like Chhath Puja are celebrated with zeal and devotion. The city offers multiple Chhath Ghats, each providing a unique experience for devotees. From the bustling Juhu Beach to the tranquil Gorai Beach, there are plenty of options for people to come together and celebrate this beautiful festival in the heart of the city.

