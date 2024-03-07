In this video, the speaker shares her journey and reflection on equality. While facing a career-defining moment, she prioritized her family over a prestigious job, sparking conversations about societal expectations. Anne Marie challenges the common idea of male and female equality and highlights the broader perspective of valuing family alongside work. She argues that real equality means diverse and respectable choices for both men and women, rather than sticking with one image of equality. With this, she also sheds light on how a change in workplace culture, policies, and societal attitudes can be a major contributor to a more balanced and fulfilling approach to life and work.