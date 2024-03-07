Brand Studio

Top 5 Must-Watch TED Talks By Women

Empowering TED Talks by Women: Inspiring journeys, insightful perspectives, and the keys to success.

March 7, 2024
Angela Lee Duckworth
In today’s time, women are making significant marks across diverse fields. And perhaps, women telling their stories of resilience, innovation, and passion would be a more valuable watch. This article highlights some must-watch TED Talks by Indian women, showcasing a glimpse into their remarkable journeys and insightful perspectives.

Grit: The power of passion and perseverance by Angela Lee Duckworth

In this TED Talk, Angela Lee discusses the significance of “Grit” as a crucial predictor of success in numerous challenging environments. A former teacher turned psychologist, Duckworth explores her research in settings such as West Point Military Academy and Chicago public schools, revealing that grit, defined as passion and perseverance for long-term goals, plays a crucial role in achievement. This talk highlights the need for a deeper understanding of motivation in education, with grit being a vital factor beyond traditional measures like IQ.

Why we have too few women leaders by Sheryl Sandberg 

Sheryl Sandberg
Here, Sheryl Sandberg highlights the need for targeted actions to address the persistent shortfall of women in leadership roles. The speaker focuses on three key messages- taking a seat at the table, fostering equal partnerships at home, and avoiding premature career withdrawal for family planning. Sandberg encourages women to be assertive about their presence and consistently contribute to a more equitable world. She highlights the significance of changing individual behaviors to truly value the contributions of women in all aspects.

Can we all “have it all”? By Anne-Marie Slaughter

Anne-Marie Slaughter
In this video, the speaker shares her journey and reflection on equality. While facing a career-defining moment, she prioritized her family over a prestigious job, sparking conversations about societal expectations. Anne Marie challenges the common idea of male and female equality and highlights the broader perspective of valuing family alongside work. She argues that real equality means diverse and respectable choices for both men and women, rather than sticking with one image of equality. With this, she also sheds light on how a change in workplace culture, policies, and societal attitudes can be a major contributor to a more balanced and fulfilling approach to life and work.

What it takes to be a great leader by Roselinde Torres

Roselinde Torres
The talk explores the challenging landscapes of leadership in the 21st century. Despite an increased share of investment in development programs there persist talent gaps. Torres also presents change anticipation, diverse networks building for innovating solutions, and having the courage to break free from outdated practices as three key factors on the road to success in leadership. The speaker discusses how crucial it is for a leader to oppose relying on traditional methods to tackle the dynamic challenges of today’s world.

Women Empowerment in India by Madhavi Shankar 

Madhavi Shankar
In this thought-provoking TED Talk, Co-founder and CEO of SpaceBasic Inc., Madhvi Shankar, uncovers the urgent issues surrounding women’s education in India.  The speaker sheds light on the disturbing reality of gender bias in India, urging the listeners to acknowledge and take action on this. As a 2012 CMRIT graduate in computer science Engineering, Shankar delves into the depth of the matter by emphasizing the significance of equal opportunities. Making it to the list of ‘Top 60 Women Transforming India’ by the Government of India and the United Nations, Madhvi’s talk is a must-watch compelling piece of exploration on education, gender bias, and the revolutionary power of equal opportunities.

These TED Talks by women cover a broad range of thought-provoking ideas, shedding light on challenges, achievements, and aspirations from diverse backgrounds. We hope this women’s day, these inspirational TED Talks can be a perfect replacement for your weekend entertainment. It is to inspire important conversations and positive change. Let's embrace these values and perspectives which help shape a more inclusive and empowered future. 

