Water is your best friend in Summer. Try to intake at least 8 glasses of water on a daily basis as skin cells require water to be in good condition and prevent dryness. It is just worth mentioning that it is a strong factor in skin elasticity, which also makes the skin look more younger. Lots of people don't know that their skin will be also protected from psoriasis and eczema along with an improved digestive system when they drink a lot of water each day. Additionally, it can also be used to deal with puffiness and swelling and to make it smooth. It can also assist in healing sunburns and flushing toxins from the skin to help fight acne. A research report revealed that taking two cups of water may improve the blood flow to your skin, which may assist you to get even out your skin tone and complexion.