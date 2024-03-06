Indian summer can be really tricky for your skin. Both dry and humid heat, coupled with the pollution in the air, can cause skin problems like tanning, dryness, and acne. But don't you worry, beautiful ladies! These are some exclusive tips along with the old reliable methods to take care of your flawless Indian skin throughout the season.
Use The Right Sunscreen
Getting the right sunscreen is a must for our diverse Indian skin. Try going for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or above as dermatologists imply that patients with any skin type should use at least SPF 30 sunscreen, which blocks UVB rays with 97% efficiency. SPF refers only to protecting you from the harmful rays of the UVB. UVA rays make your skin look older with wrinkles or age spots. Go for a sunscreen that has ‘broad-spectrum’ indicated in its pack as such a product helps to shield both UVA and UVB rays.
Gel-based sunscreen is the best fit for oily skin types because it works without congesting the skin or making it greasy. For dry-type skin, creams free of oil that come with moisturizing elements like hyaluronic acid or ceramides should be the best option. When it comes to sensitive skin, it is advisable to pick a hypoallergenic sunscreen with an unscented pack, which contains physical blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
Water Is Your Best Friend
Water is your best friend in Summer. Try to intake at least 8 glasses of water on a daily basis as skin cells require water to be in good condition and prevent dryness. It is just worth mentioning that it is a strong factor in skin elasticity, which also makes the skin look more younger. Lots of people don't know that their skin will be also protected from psoriasis and eczema along with an improved digestive system when they drink a lot of water each day. Additionally, it can also be used to deal with puffiness and swelling and to make it smooth. It can also assist in healing sunburns and flushing toxins from the skin to help fight acne. A research report revealed that taking two cups of water may improve the blood flow to your skin, which may assist you to get even out your skin tone and complexion.
Exfoliate Gently!
Dead cells removal is achieved through the process of exfoliation which enables the skin to look fresh again. Exfoliation is definitely one of the most important parts of a skincare routine and even more so in summer when the skin tends to be oilier. Indian women can greatly benefit from gentle exfoliation and this way they can maintain the beauty of their skin. It is recommended to exfoliate at least, twice a week to get rid of the dirt, detoxify skin, and create an even texture. DIY exfoliator can be prepared with ground masoor dal/ kalonji seeds in milk as an alternative.
Chickpea flour or besan as it is commonly called in Indian kitchens is a natural agent for getting rid of dead cells and brightening the skin at the same time. Combine besan with yogurt or milk to prepare a light face mask. Wear it for 15 minutes and then rinse off with cool water. This homemade remedy will do wonders for your complexion leaving it fresh and beautiful.
For the oily skin type, some lemon juice might help too. Rubbing the cucumber slices on your skin makes your skin feel hydrated as well as has a cooling effect. However, you need to keep in mind that too much exfoliating can lead to skin damage and that is why it is important to be careful and gentle when you do it. Go for mild but effective scrubs that contain chemical exfoliants like AHAs (lactic acid) that work miracles on Indian skin types.
Makeup Routine
During the summer months, it is helpful for the Indian ladies to have a light make-up process. Choosing a minimalist routine will not only give your skin room to breathe but also stop the process of pores getting blocked easily. For starters, make sure your base makeup is built off a good primer that provides a long-lasting effect and gets the right base for your face makeup without feeling like a cakey additional layer. Look for a foundation or a skin tint that has a lightness equivalent to your skin tone. Keep in mind the old saying that “a little goes a long way". In addition, the founding base should be sprayed with a compact powder to control oil production. By doing this, your face will always look pretty and natural, with no signs of weather-inflicted fatigue.
Rose Water
Rose water is a natural coolant and astringent. Spray rose water on your face and blot it dry. This way you will not only tighten your pores but will also have a feeling of freshness and your skin will smell like a summer rose. You can also combine cucumber juice with rose water in a spraying bottle. Store it in the refrigerator and use it whenever needed.
Keep in mind, ladies, that radiant skin is not just a matter of products, but healthy routines as well. Through these tips and listening to your skin, you can embrace the colorful summer with self-esteem and radiant skin.