Upasana Taku, the co-founder of Mobikwik, started her business in 2009. Taku graduated in industrial engineering and management science and then came up with a way of simplifying digital payments in India. She might not be the first female CEO in the country, but her achievements with MobiKwik have brought not only success for her company but also attention to her struggle against all the odds in the new male-dominated sector. She was chosen by Forbes Asia to be on the list of 25 female individuals who added value to the Asian business sphere in 2019.