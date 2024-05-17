In the teachings of Buddha, compassion and kindness are the strong remedies against the 'dividing and ruling' of the world. In a globalized world, there is a growing sense of the misery that exists among other people: from poverty to wars and natural cataclysms. The teaching of compassion inspires us to open our hearts and be able to see the need and pain of all sentient beings. We can contribute to making the world a better place by actively showing our kindness to others in daily life and through our deeds. This definitely doesn't call for major actions; even little acts of kindness, such as a spontaneous smile or helping someone who looks like they need it, could basically create a ripple effect and result in a brighter social ambiance.