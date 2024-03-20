In the end, Holi in India is not limited to the celebration colors but is also rich with many mythological stories and legends. These folklores are the heart of this festival and are being passed on from many generations. We can not choose which one to believe in, but surely all of these tales add meaning and depth to the festival itself. Perhaps, we need more tales to celebrate the teaching of how good always wins over evil, how strong faith defeats negativity, or maybe it is an occasion to be playful with your loved ones, who knows?