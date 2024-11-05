Life-Changing Teachings Of Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Lessons For A Fulfilling Life

Ik Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair, Akal Murat, Ajuni Se Bham, and Guru Prasad are the prominent mantras given by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. One of the most revolutionary teachings was the concept of Ik Onkar, which was given by Nanak ji and meant one supreme reality. This mantra of Nanak ji taught us that God is not limited to any one religion, gender, or form. Instead, there is only one God, who is formless, omnipresent, and accessible to everyone, regardless of caste or creed. By understanding the oneness of God, Guru Nanak encouraged people to look beyond the differences of race, religion, and ethnicity and to see the divine presence in everyone.