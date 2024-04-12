Journey to the Heart of Sikhism: 5 Takhts as Baisakhi Travel Destinations

Our journey begins at Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, the oldest and most revered of the five Takhts. Here, the timeless principles of Sikhism are upheld, and during Baisakhi, this sacred site becomes a beacon of faith and festivity. As you approach the majestic Akal Takht, you're greeted by the sound of hymns and the sight of devotees from all walks of life, offering prayers and seeking blessings. The marble floors resonate with the echo of prayers, creating an atmosphere of peace and devotion.