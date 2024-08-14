How Parsis Around The World Celebrate Nowruz

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau addresses a crowd during the Persian community’s Nowruz New Year celebrations where the Haft-Seen table is laid in Aurora, Ontario [Carlos Osorio/Reuters].

Haft-Seen Table - A table set with seven items starting with the letter "S" in Persian, each symbolizing a different aspect of life, such as Sabzeh (sprouted wheat for rebirth) and Seer (garlic for medicine). The following listed below are the seven items.

Sabzeh (sprouted grains) symbolizes rebirth and growth.

Samanu (sweet pudding) represents power and strength.

Seer (garlic) symbolizing medicine and protection.

Seeb (apple) representing beauty and health.

Senjed (dried oleaster) symbolizes love and compassion.

Somāq (sumac berries) represent patience and the triumph of good over evil.

Serkeh (vinegar) symbolizes age and wisdom.

Spring Cleaning - Leading up to Nowruz, households undergo thorough cleaning to symbolize the removal of past negativity and the welcoming of new beginnings.

New Clothes - Wearing new clothes during Nowruz symbolizes renewal and purity.

Gift Exchange - Exchanging gifts, particularly sweets and dry fruits, is a common practice, symbolizing goodwill and the sharing of joy.

Music and Dance - Traditional music and dance are integral to Nowruz celebrations. Performances often include traditional Parsi songs and dances, which are a delight to watch.

Respect for Elders - Younger members of the community visit elders to seek their blessings for the new year. This practice underscores the importance of family bonds and respect for age-old traditions.

Thus, to Parsis across the world, Nowruz is not only a New Year celebration but a reaffirmation of culture and togetherness as a community. Nowruz is celebrated in Iran and other countries including India and Pakistan as well as North America and across the Parsi and Zoroastrian community through the appreciation of life in all its forms. When it comes to preparing for and celebrating Nowruz the customs, practices and general culture of the people is seen though making it a festival that is much loved and celebrated with a lot of fun and enjoyment.