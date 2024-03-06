In the ever-changing social media world where trends flash and fade every day, one factor remains strong and that is the unshakeable power of Indian women who use their voice to spark a change and inspire the world. There are women on social media platforms who are the catalysts that bring about positive changes. Their impact is not limited to the reach they have; instead, they leave an important message for society. This Women's Day we can't help but celebrate Indian women who use social media to shine a light on serious issues, shatter stereotypes, and create a more equitable world for women.
The Body Image Warriors
Women such as Dr. Tanaya Narendra who is more commonly known as on Instagram are destroying the stereotypes and preaching body positivity through social media. With the help of fun, bite-sized, and easily digestible posts, Dr. Cuterus shares real facts about sexual health and helps young girls to dispel the myths and feel comfortable with their bodies. Likewise, influencers such as challenge unrealistic beauty standards by talking about self-love and acceptance with their body-positive content.
The Mental Health Champions
Acknowledging the value of mental well-being, women in India have developed social media platforms for women to hold discussions on mental health. , the founder of the "", uses Instagram to educate, share tactics for coping with depression and remind others that they are not alone. Through her narrative, she gives a glimpse of hope and comfort to those suffering from mental health problems.
The Educators
Women like , the founder of "," use social media to raise awareness about generating employment for women. By creating relevant content and running successful campaigns, she promotes the solutions to the problems faced by women. To break the stereotypes and myths of accounting and finance, as an accountant explains simple financial concepts in understandable posts to enrich young women and society as a whole with the knowledge to make financial decisions. Her educational outreach gives a great opportunity to girls who wish to get into the finance sector and manage money better.
The Environmentalists
The rising level of awareness among the people is attributed to the efforts made by women like . Her articles on sustainable lifestyle, mindful apparel choices, and her zero-waste journey motivate many of her fans to take up environmentally friendly behaviors. Saloni's social media presence inspires us that when we act as individuals, we can together create big environmental changes.
is a former architect who is now a sustainability activist who began her journey towards a low-waste lifestyle in 2018. The menstrual cup discovery of her became the starting point of her journey in the exploration of more sustainable living methods. On her and Instagram, she informs her audience about zero-waste management and sustainable menstrual products, pleading for eco-friendly practices. Nayana’s way of doing things is practical and realistic as it makes sustainability a reachable goal for her followers.
The Storytellers
Through their personal stories and compelling imagery, women throughout India are breaking the stereotypes and are ensuring the amplification of the background voices. The founder of ", Karishma Mehta, uses Instagram to unveil the stories of people who are not heard by society. From the compelling posts she writes, we get to know people we might have otherwise not seen or heard from, and this promotes the understanding and empathy that is necessary.
With YouTube and social media being her channels, is using her comedic scenes to make people aware of social issues. She is one of the UN Creators for Change program members, whose activities were focused on the discussion of education for girls with Michelle Obama. Her impact is not limited to just the field of entertainment but she also uses her platform to uplift young women and build a society that values education and tolerance.
The Entrepreneurship Encouragers
Empowering women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, , popularly as MissMalini, is a Bollywood celebrity blogger, digital influencer, and author. She started her career as a Radio Jockey, the later stage of which saw her heading the digital content for Channel [v] India. In 2008, she began her blog called missmalini.com, which was a platform to share her knowledge about Bollywood, fashion, and lifestyle. Before long, she became a prodigy digital influencer after her blog had captured the attention of many. Malini's evolution from a back-end dancer to a leading entertainment authority demonstrates her grit and how digital media can be effectively used to build a thriving enterprise.
The Rural Revolutionaries
is the founder of and a social entrepreneur who has assembled a crew of rural women influencers, also known as 'sahelis', to bring e-commerce to the remotest areas of India. By tapping into the social capital of these women, she can learn what farmers want and provide products from solar lamps to washing machines to meet their needs. Not only has Ajaita’s work helped women in rural areas to get employment, but also helpful services in remote regions.
These are the few Indian women who use the power of social media to bring positive changes in society. They are using their voices to build a better world where justice and empowerment prevail for all. This Women's Day, let's celebrate these amazing women for their dedication, innovation, and the power they have to impact the world.