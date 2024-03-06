Nayana Premnath is a former architect who is now a sustainability activist who began her journey towards a low-waste lifestyle in 2018. The menstrual cup discovery of her became the starting point of her journey in the exploration of more sustainable living methods. On her YouTube channel and Instagram, she informs her audience about zero-waste management and sustainable menstrual products, pleading for eco-friendly practices. Nayana’s way of doing things is practical and realistic as it makes sustainability a reachable goal for her followers.

The Storytellers

Through their personal stories and compelling imagery, women throughout India are breaking the stereotypes and are ensuring the amplification of the background voices. The founder of " Humans of Bombay" , Karishma Mehta, uses Instagram to unveil the stories of people who are not heard by society. From the compelling posts she writes, we get to know people we might have otherwise not seen or heard from, and this promotes the understanding and empathy that is necessary.

With YouTube and social media being her channels, Prajakta Koli is using her comedic scenes to make people aware of social issues. She is one of the UN Creators for Change program members, whose activities were focused on the discussion of education for girls with Michelle Obama. Her impact is not limited to just the field of entertainment but she also uses her platform to uplift young women and build a society that values education and tolerance.

The Entrepreneurship Encouragers

Empowering women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, Malini Agarwal , popularly as MissMalini, is a Bollywood celebrity blogger, digital influencer, and author. She started her career as a Radio Jockey, the later stage of which saw her heading the digital content for Channel [v] India. In 2008, she began her blog called missmalini.com, which was a platform to share her knowledge about Bollywood, fashion, and lifestyle. Before long, she became a prodigy digital influencer after her blog had captured the attention of many. Malini's evolution from a back-end dancer to a leading entertainment authority demonstrates her grit and how digital media can be effectively used to build a thriving enterprise.

The Rural Revolutionaries

Ajaita Shah is the founder of Frontier Markets and a social entrepreneur who has assembled a crew of rural women influencers, also known as 'sahelis', to bring e-commerce to the remotest areas of India. By tapping into the social capital of these women, she can learn what farmers want and provide products from solar lamps to washing machines to meet their needs. Not only has Ajaita’s work helped women in rural areas to get employment, but also helpful services in remote regions.

These are the few Indian women who use the power of social media to bring positive changes in society. They are using their voices to build a better world where justice and empowerment prevail for all. This Women's Day, let's celebrate these amazing women for their dedication, innovation, and the power they have to impact the world.