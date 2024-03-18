Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi is a customary Hindu ritual observed on the eve of Holi, a colourful festival of India celebrated worldwide. Each year it is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month Falgun, as per the Hindu calendar. This tradition brings communities together to pray, and rejoice in the spirit of positivity and rejuvenation. The mythology behind this festival of Holi is that Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu from Hindu Mythology, had received the boon making her immune to fire. When she intended to harm Prahlad, a devotee of the god Vishu, she was consumed by the flames.