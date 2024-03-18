This year around, Holika Dahan falls on 24 March, which happens to be a Sunday. We know there is bonfire on Holika Dahan every year, people in the neighbourhood gather together and lit a Holika pyre, as a way of signifying the win of good over evil. This year presents an excellent opportunity for many of us to join in the festivities. Let’s explore the rituals, timings and customs linked to this auspicious occasion alongside a carefully curated simplified list of rituals you can partake in.
Understanding Holika Dahan
Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi is a customary Hindu ritual observed on the eve of Holi, a colourful festival of India celebrated worldwide. Each year it is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month Falgun, as per the Hindu calendar. This tradition brings communities together to pray, and rejoice in the spirit of positivity and rejuvenation. The mythology behind this festival of Holi is that Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu from Hindu Mythology, had received the boon making her immune to fire. When she intended to harm Prahlad, a devotee of the god Vishu, she was consumed by the flames.
Dates and timings
According to Hindu religious beliefs, the ideal time to perform the Holika Dahan practice is “Pardosh kaal”, within the Purnima tithi (Full Moon Night).
The Purnima Tithi for Falgun starts at 09:54 AM March 24, 2024 and ends at 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024.
Holika Dahan Muhurta: March 24, 2024, 11:13 pm-12:27 am
We have compiled everything you need to know about the rituals and celebrations of Holika Dahan 2024. This guide is particularly beneficial to millennials and Gen Z individuals who may feel a bit lost when it comes to Holika Dahan customs but wish to engage with the festival’s culture and essence. Since it is a Sunday, there are no excuses to desist from experiencing the cultural essence of this festival, let alone to leave it unexplored.
Morning
While every other weekend can tend to be leisurely, you can use Holika Dahan to socialize and engage with our traditional cultures and values. While it does not have to be a strict plan, you can start your morning with the acknowledgement of the festival.
-Don’t miss out on enhancing the festive atmosphere by wearing a traditional attire.
-Participating in morning prayers or visiting a nearby temple can be a good start of the morning. Although during festival times, religious establishments tend to be crowded, as people gather to offer their prayers.
Midday
Preparations for the Pooja-
During the day you can prepare for the evening pooja and Holika Pyre by shopping for puja materials.
Poojan Samagri- This includes Coconut, sweets, flowers, raw yarn, dry Coconuts, puffed rice and grains, a garland made of cow dung, Incense sticks (Dhoop/Agarbatti), batashe, tilak, colored powder (gulal), ears of wheat or gram, and a small pot filled with water (a small amount of milk can be added to the water).
This assortment of pooja samagri is readily available in local markets due to the abundance of their availability during the festive season. Meanwhile you can also shop for Holi which comes right next day.
Evening
With no work commitments, you can fully submerse yourself in the preparations. Whether it is in your backyard or a community gathering, you can participate in the rituals and truly connect with the symbolic victory of good over evil.
-Prepare a plate with a diya, sweets, turmeric, tilak, flowers, colored powder (gulal), ears of wheat (Or any other grain available), and a round pot filled with water.
- Wrapping the white cotton thread around the Holika pyre is considered significant during Holika pooja. You can wind the thread around the pyre 3 to 7 times.
- Once done, you can sprinkle some water nearby, pray and devote the offering to the pyre.
It is believed that the festival is incomplete without the proper rituals are followed. Generally, people offer these contents to the pyre
Immerse yourself with the remarkable journey of this ancient festival, which originated centuries ago, and has evolved overtime.
Midnight
As the Holika Dahan muhurta approaches, people start gathering around the pyre, with some taking part in the pooja rituals as the pyre nears its final stages.
-Once the fire is lit, you shall take 5,7 or 11 rounds of the pyre chanting mantras. However, depending on the region, people have their own ways of approaching these rituals. If you are struggling with any steps, people around will be happy to help as it is a celebration of unity.
Mantras to chant while walking around the Holika pyre- "Om Holikayai Namah", "Om Prahladaya Namah", "Om Narsimhaya Namah".
One of the common practices is to bring the Holika fire home, in a small utensil as it brings prosperity, and purifies the place. During the wet Holi celebrations, the ash from bonfire is applied to the body for it is considered holy in nature.
Lesson of the Day
Whether you choose to participate in the morning prayers of Holika Dahan, or take part in the evening rituals, the rich experience of this auspicious festival will be around the corner. Embrace the tradition, socialize with your family, relatives and neighbors as it carries the essence of the festival. At last, the tradition is alive because it has been passed down from predecessors to successors for centuries. It is okay to be confused, but this year why not let’s seize this opportunity to discover the meaning behind the festival and create new memories to pass on.