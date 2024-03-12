In Indian homes, hosts take joy in cooking meals for their guests, no matter what religion they follow. The well-liked traditional dishes like biryani, kebabs, samosas, and iconic desserts like sheer khurma and phirni are prepared with much love in the family. But Iftar parties in India aren't just about the food, they're about spending time with loved ones. Families, neighbors, and friends of all religions come together to celebrate Ramadan. What makes Iftar parties in India special is their hospitality. People from all backgrounds are warmly welcomed to join the celebrations. There's a sense of gratitude and happiness for what we have in life. It shows how people from different backgrounds can unite and celebrate humanity. That is what India is all about after all!