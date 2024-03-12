Ramadan in India holds the utmost spiritual significance for Muslims as it's the month of fasting and soul-searching. Keeping in mind the diversity of India, the role of interfaith peace can not be overstated. Festivals such as Ramadan can be a very powerful cultural event for the development of inter-community links, promotion of mutual understanding, and celebration of diversity. The inclusive features of Ramadan traditions make people of different faiths unite.
We as Indians all have grown up hearing the daily calls to prayer from mosques and enjoying holidays during Ramadan. Like many customs, your environment and social culture can take away the significance of Ramadan without meaning any harm, often by ignorance. Through community-building, personal development as well as establishing stronger connections between people or groups of individuals are some aspects that make Ramadan special. Let’s try to understand how Ramadan can bring people together!
The basics of Ramadan
The air in India is filled with joy as the crescent moon jewels the sky, announcing the arrival of Ramadan. The streets come to life with the vendors who put up stalls selling dates and other kinds of traditional foods for the pre-dawn meal (Suhoor). The air is filled with the fragrance of freshly cooked food, a hint of what awaits the day of fasting.
During the daytime, Muslims do not eat, drink, or other physical necessities but they focus on prayer, cleaning their heart for spiritual fulfillment. It is also a season for being charitable and assisting the needy. The fast is brought to an end every day with the meal called Iftar, usually taken with the family and friends.
The Iftar Culture
Iftar is a quiet break from the noise and encourages Muslims to spend time with their loved ones. Though Iftar is usually spent with family, It is becoming very common for Muslims to break their fasts together at the Mosque after the prayer. Sharing embodies the core principles during this sacred month.
In Indian homes, hosts take joy in cooking meals for their guests, no matter what religion they follow. The well-liked traditional dishes like biryani, kebabs, samosas, and iconic desserts like sheer khurma and phirni are prepared with much love in the family. But Iftar parties in India aren't just about the food, they're about spending time with loved ones. Families, neighbors, and friends of all religions come together to celebrate Ramadan. What makes Iftar parties in India special is their hospitality. People from all backgrounds are warmly welcomed to join the celebrations. There's a sense of gratitude and happiness for what we have in life. It shows how people from different backgrounds can unite and celebrate humanity. That is what India is all about after all!
Importance of Zakat for social harmony
There are about 200 million Muslims in India which makes our country the third-largest Muslim population in the world. During Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to pay Zakat, as it is believed that the rewards and blessings are multiplied in this month. Believers of Allah usually pay Zakat at a rate of 2.5% of one’s savings and assets.
Zakat should not be inter-mixed with the notion that it is a religious duty for a Muslim. It is a way of showing compassion to the less fortunate members of society. It helps in reducing inequality and poverty which is so common in India. It is a social responsibility.
Zakat fosters a sense of unity and collective responsibility within the Indian community. It shows us how Ramadan encourages Muslims to support one another during times of need, no matter where the person comes from. Through Zakat, individuals come together to raise their fellow brothers and sisters from suffering and pain through the spirit of compassion and generosity by believers of Islam.
Sufi music gatherings during Ramadan
In Ramadan, the Sufi music gatherings, also referred to as Sama, enhance the depth of interfaith dialogue fostering an inclusive environment where people from different faith backgrounds can come together. Sama is open to all people and makes it possible for people from different backgrounds to come together in the spirit of unity. Famous qawwali artists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan can very well explain how music has the power to touch your soul and can make people feel together and most importantly, dissolve barriers between different communities.
Sufism in India molded itself by adding unique elements present in our spiritual country. Sufi saints saw the existence of spirituality in India and incorporated it into their practices, making Sufi music more accessible to the general public. This integration helped Sufism go beyond the religious boundaries and resonate with people of various backgrounds.
During Ramadan in India, when everyone comes together, it shows how different people can live together peacefully. It proves that in India, people of all religions can live and do well together. As we face challenges today, the lessons from Ramadan - caring, giving, and staying united - are very important.