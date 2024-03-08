Expansion Is Directly Proportional To Innovation

Jaya has prioritized addressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns, expanding offerings in climate risk and sustainability to align organizations’ strategies with sustainability goals and bolster stakeholder confidence. Additionally, Jaya sees the banking and financial services sector as crucial in advancing the climate risk and sustainability agenda, thereby enhancing BCT Digital’s portfolio in this area. The company excels in quantitative ESG analysis, aligned with global standards like SASB, CDP, CDSB, and TCFD. Over the past few years, Jaya and her team have tackled the burgeoning problem of climate change, developing ESG Monitoring products. ESG considerations are integral to BCT Digital’s values, driving the company towards a future of resilience and responsible stewardship, as we collectively navigate towards sustainability and equity.