Expansion Is Directly Proportional To Innovation

Jaya Vaidhyanathan is the CEO of BCT Digital, a global company delivering FinTech, RegTech, and SustainTech solutions to diverse industries. With an initial education in India and a BE in Computer Science & Engineering from Madras University, she holds an MBA from Cornell University and is a CFA Charter holder. Jaya is an independent director on PwC Global. She also serves on the boards of UTI Mutual, Godrej Properties and Indigrid.
With over two decades of industry experience, she drives growth and innovation in leading enterprises, leveraging financial markets and new-age technologies. Under Jaya’s leadership, BCT Digital’s flagship Risk Management Suite, rt360, has significantly impacted India’s public sector banks, recovering around Rs 2,100 crore annually before it turned into a Non-Performing Asset(NPA). Recognized by Chartis Research among the top 100 RiskTech companies globally, rt360 has been instrumental in this success.
Jaya’s leadership spearheaded the creation of innovative solutions like the rt360 Real-Time Monitoring System (RTMS) to combat fraud, recognized by the RBI in its ‘Prevention and Mitigation of Financial Frauds’ sandbox initiative, showcasing her commitment to integrity.
Jaya has prioritized addressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns, expanding offerings in climate risk and sustainability to align organizations’ strategies with sustainability goals and bolster stakeholder confidence. Additionally, Jaya sees the banking and financial services sector as crucial in advancing the climate risk and sustainability agenda, thereby enhancing BCT Digital’s portfolio in this area. The company excels in quantitative ESG analysis, aligned with global standards like SASB, CDP, CDSB, and TCFD. Over the past few years, Jaya and her team have tackled the burgeoning problem of climate change, developing ESG Monitoring products. ESG considerations are integral to BCT Digital’s values, driving the company towards a future of resilience and responsible stewardship, as we collectively navigate towards sustainability and equity.
In summary, Ms.Vaidhyanathan is renowned for her courageous approach to tackling mammoth issues such as NPA, fraud, and climate change, leveraging technology solutions to address urgent matters of national and global issues.
Throughout her career, Jaya has broken gender stereotypes, excelling in M&A across various sectors and she played pivotal roles at Wall Street firms.
Jaya is actively involved in several industry bodies, including NASSCOM, the Confederation of Indian Industries, the Indian Chamber of Commerce, and the Institute of Directors. She is a strong advocate for women in STEM fields and strives for gender equality in board positions. Additionally, she serves as the chair of BCT’s Women’s Advancement, Transformation, Empowerment, and Recognition (WATER) Committee. The WATER Committee is dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowerment, providing mentorship programs and support platforms for female employees.
Jaya is committed to women empowerment beyond BCT, collaborating with NGOs and serving as an advisor to organizations like the Mastermind Foundation. Her accolades include Fintech Woman Leader of the Year 2022, India’s Most Trusted CEO Award 2022, Global Indian of the Year Award 2022 and the Stevie Awards.