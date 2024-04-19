Embracing Mahavira's Five Vows: Their Enduring Relevance in Today's World

In today’s world, we often find ourselves stuck between inner and outer conflicts, every day being introduced to some worldly turbulence. The teachings of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism are nothing less than a hope of light for illuminating the path of peace and harmony with Mahavira’s central “Five Vows”. Also known as the “Five Great Vows” (Mahavratas), these are not merely the fundamentals of his philosophy but the guiding principles for Jain practitioners. Despite originating over two millennia ago, these vows retain a remarkable pertinence in today’s fast-paced and interconnected world.