Mahavir Jayanti: Inspiring Jain Pilgrimages in Bihar

Bhagwan Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism, was born in 599 B.C. in Bihar, India. In his early 30s, he renounced his family and royal status, forsaking all worldly possessions, even clothing, to embrace the life of a monk.
He wandered barefoot, abstained from eating for extended periods of time, and spent years practicing meditation to make sure he did no harm to wildlife or birds. He advocated that achieving self-liberation can be facilitated by having correct faith (samyak-darshan), right knowledge (samyak-jnana), and proper action (samyak-charitra).
As the birthplace of Bhagwan Mahavira, Bihar holds special significance for Jains. He spent several years living in both North and South Bihar, where he amassed a large community of monks known as Nirgranthas. After Bhagwan Mahavira passed away, the Nirgranthas were liberated from all social ties and adopted the Jains' name. It is said that Bhagwan Mahavira passed away in Apapa, also known as Pawa or Pawapuri, in Bihar. Bihar is home to numerous holy sites that are associated with Bhagwan Mahavira and other Jain monks and are regarded as hallowed pilgrimage sites. Here are the few sites of extreme importance.
Veerayatan (District-Nalanda)
Veerayatan is a socio-religious organization situated in Rajgir, Nalanda, Bihar. It was established in 1973 to commemorate Bhagwan Mahavira's 2500th Janm Kalyank Varsh. Its goal is to assist humankind. It works to improve people's quality of life by providing constant support in the fields of community health, education, and employment. There is no charge for basic medical examinations and medication at the 100-bed nonprofit eye hospital in Veerayatan. Tricycles and calipers are also provided to patients with disabilities. The fine art show "Shri Brahmi Kala Mandiram" elucidates the Jain religion, its customs, and the lives of all the 24 Tirthankaras. The gallery showcases more than fifty magnificent panels that underscore the importance of Ahimsa and the life of Bhagwan Mahavira.
How to Reach
Air: The nearest airport is Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna (PAT) at a distance of 89 kms.
Rail: The nearest railway stations are Rajgir (12 Km), Gaya (80 Km).
Road: Nalanda is connected by a good road with Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, Gaya, Patna, Pawapuri, Bihar Sharif etc.
Where To Stay: You can stay at Ajatshatru Vihar (accomodation of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation). There are many moderately priced hotels where you can stay.
Pawapuri Jal Mandir (District-Nalanda
It is here that the Bhagwan Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, is believed to have attained Moksha or Nirvana. Pawapuri Jal Mandir is located in a small town Pawa in the Nalanda district which is also known as Apapuri or the sinless place. In the middle of a blooming lotus lake, floats this quaint marvelous sparkling white marble temple as beautiful as a beacon in the middle of a water lily pond. Starting from the causeway that connects the temple with the mainland, to pink-white large lotuses, and chirping of water birds, this is a must-to-be-visited place in Bihar.
How to Reach
Where to Stay: Tourists can stay at private hotels for Tourists Bungalows of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation - Tathagat Vihar, Ajatshatru Vihar and Gautam Vihar.
Shri Digambar Jain Tirtha Kshetra Prachin Mandir Kundalpur (District-Nalanda)
The Shri Digambar Jain Tirtha Kshetra Prachin Mandir in Kundalpur, Nalanda, stands as a sacred pilgrimage site for followers of Jainism. This ancient temple complex holds significant historical and religious importance, drawing devotees and tourists alike.
Located amidst the serene surroundings of Kundalpur in the Nalanda district of Bihar, this temple is dedicated to the Jain Tirthankaras, the spiritual teachers revered in Jainism. The word "Kundalpur" itself holds special significance, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.
How to Reach
Where to Stay: Tourists can stay at private hotels like Hotel Nalanda Guest House, Gargee Gautam Vihar Resort etc. one can follow this link for more information about hotels near the temple.
Champapuri Vasupujya Jinalaya (District-Bhagalpur)
The statue of Vasupujya is located at Champapur, Bihar. Vasupujya Swami was the twelfth Tirthankara in Jainism. Vasupujya Jinalaya is a grand temple built by the Shwetambar sect. Shrines of Shantinath and Mahavira Jina along with other Jinas are found here. The temple is decorated with several ornaments and motifs which denote Jain tales.
How to Reach
Air: The nearest Airport is Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna (PAT)
Rail: The nearest Railway Station is Bhagalpur (BGP) and Nathnagar (NAT)
Road: Bhagalpur is well connected to nearby cities by NH 80 and NH 31 which is connected by the Vikramshila Setu.
Where to Stay: You can stay at Hotel Raj hans International and Hotel Nihar at Kachahri Chowk.
Mandar Hill (District-Banka)
This awe-inspiringly isolated, singular boulder hill looks like a huge monolith of 700 ft. According to Jainism, three of the five kalnayaka (Panch Kalyanaka) are believed to be located at Mandar Parvat. These three are the diksha, kevala jnana, and nirvana of Vasupujya, the twelfth tirthankara.
How to Reach
Rail: Mandar Hill Railway Station is the nearest railway station.
Road: Banka is the nearest town to Baunsi having good road connectivity.
Air: The nearest airport to Banka (Station) is Deoghar (DGH) Airport which is 51.4 km away
Where to Stay: one can follow this link for more information about hotels near the Mandar Hill.
https://www.tripadvisor.in/HotelsNear-g2285457-d4144146-Mandar_Hill_Station-Godda_Godda_District_Jharkhand.html