Mahavir Jayanti: Inspiring Jain Pilgrimages in Bihar

As the birthplace of Bhagwan Mahavira, Bihar holds special significance for Jains. He spent several years living in both North and South Bihar, where he amassed a large community of monks known as Nirgranthas. After Bhagwan Mahavira passed away, the Nirgranthas were liberated from all social ties and adopted the Jains' name. It is said that Bhagwan Mahavira passed away in Apapa, also known as Pawa or Pawapuri, in Bihar. Bihar is home to numerous holy sites that are associated with Bhagwan Mahavira and other Jain monks and are regarded as hallowed pilgrimage sites. Here are the few sites of extreme importance.