Celebrating the Life and Legacy: Traditions of Mahavir Jayanti

Not only Mahavir Jayanti is a set of traditions but it revolves around more than just the common practices. It serves as a way for Jains to:



Connect with their faith: Engaging in these celebrations, Jains reinforce their faithfulness to the religion and confirm their obedience to the Jain way of life.



Honor Lord Mahavira: These rituals are a reverence to the life and teachings of Mahavira, signifying gratefulness to his direction on the peaceful road to liberation.



Practice Jain values: During fasts, prayers, and charities, Jains follow the values of non-violence, compassion, and detachment in which they believe.



Spread awareness: The parades, processions and all community events create public interest in Jainism and its message, which is about peace and non-violence.



Observing Mahavir Jayanti as a festival bears no confines of one day. It is the symbol of the contribution of Lord Mahavira to the world and a call for us all to adopt the practices of ahimsa, right conduct, and spiritual freedom that he embodied.