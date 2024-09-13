Brand Studio

Dussehra 2024: Timings, History, Significance, And Celebratory Customs

Dussehra is one of the grand festivals celebrated across India, with varying traditions, but the essence of the celebration remains the same. Here in this article, we will give details of Vijayadashmi, its history, its rituals, and its timing.

Dussehra 2024
Dussehra 2024: Timings, History, Significance, And Celebratory Customs
info_icon

Dussehra, the 10th day mark the culmination of the nine-day Navratri and a significant Hindu festival celebrating Lord Rama’s victory over the demon Ravana (one of the great devotees of Lord Shiva). This year the festival will be celebrated on October 12, 2024. Dussehra is one of the grand festivals celebrated across India, with varying traditions, but the essence of the celebration remains the same. The festival holds a crucial place in the hearts of the people of India, as the festival reflects a deep message of ‘Satya Ki Jeet’. Dussehra is also termed Vijayadashmi and signifies the killing of the demon Mahishasura by fierce and brave Mata Durga on the tenth day of the vibrant festival Navratri. Here in this article, we will give details of Vijayadashmi, its history, its rituals, and its timing.

When is Dussehra 2024: date and timing

Dussehra usually falls on the tenth day of Ashwin or Kartik month. This year the grand festival will be celebrated on October 12, 2024. The Dashmi Tithi begins on October 12 at 10:58 am and ends at 9:08 am on October 13, 2024. The Shravana Nakshatra begins on October 12 at 05:25 am and ends on October 13 at 04:27 am. The Vijay muhurta will start on October 12 from 02:03 pm to 02:49 pm, while the Aprahana puja time will begin on October 13 from 01:17 pm to 3:35 pm.

History and significance of Dussehra

Dussehra
info_icon

Dussehra has its roots in Hindu mythology and is celebrated for two main reasons: one is to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over the ten-headed demon king Ravana. Ravan abducted Sita (wife of Lord Rama) and kept her in his kingdom, Lanka. After an epic battle and with the help of Vanarsena, Lord Hanuman and Lakshman (brother of Shri Ram), Lord Rama rescues his wife from the clutches of Ravana and kills him. The festival is celebrated to honour this victory and symbolizes the conquest of righteousness over sin.

History and significance of Dussehra
info_icon

Another reason is associated with the goddess Durga and the buffalo demon Mahishasur. The tale is related to the festival of Navratri, which culminates in Navratri. The epic battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, where Goddess Durga is often depicted as a warrior goddess, kills the demon Mahishasura and once again proves the victory of good over evil. The victory of goddess Durga also represents the goodness and peace on earth.

Dussehra teaches us a lot; the festival teaches us to follow the path of righteousness and virtue in life. Dussehra signifies the importance of devotion, morality, and perseverance in overcoming challenges, as demonstrated by Lord Rama's dedication to justice and his fight for his wife Sita. Dussehra symbolizes the victory of dharma (righteousness) over adharma (wickedness). The ten heads of Ravana are believed to represent the ten negative qualities of humans, such as anger, ego, greed, jealousy, selfishness, and lust, which must be conquered.

Dussehra in different parts of India: Cultural tradition

Northern India

Ramleela
info_icon

Ramleela performance: Ramlila, a theatre play or dramatic folk performance, is performed to show how Lord Rama wins over evil Ravana. This play is performed by theatre artists who act for 10 days to depict the epic story. The play consists of several epic stories and dialogues.

Processions: Grand processions are organized where idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman are paraded through streets, culminating at the Ram Leela ground where Ravana’s effigy is burned.

Eastern India

Durga Puja Visarjan
info_icon

Durga Puja Visarjan: The people of eastern India mark the day with great processions to rivers or seas where the idols of goddess Durga are immersed (Visarjana) with the hope that she will come next year. The people of eastern India celebrate the 10th day with teary eyes as they bid farewell to Mata Durga. The Visarjana symbolizes Mata Durga’s return to her celestial abode after defeating the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Ravan Dahan
info_icon

Ravan Dahan: In some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, Ravana Dahan is organized to celebrate Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. Giant effigies of Ravana are set ablaze in public spaces.

Southern India

Mysore Dussehra
info_icon

Mysore Dussehra: Mysuru or the southern part witnessed Durga Puja as Nadda Habba (state festival) with royal processions, including the famous elephant procession that carries an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari through the streets of the city. The Mysore place is beautifully decorated with thousands of lights, creating an eye-catching view.

Shami Puja: The Shami (Shani) plants are worshipped by the people in the south during Dussehra. It is believed that worshipping Shami will cleanse the sins and help to defeat enemies.

Western India

Dandiya nights
info_icon

Dandiya nights: The celebration of Navratri in western India is full of enthusiasm and joy. They celebrate it by dancing their hearts out. Dandiya and Garba are vibrant folk dances that continue late into the night.

During Dussehra, we not only witness the effigies of Ravana but also our own inner Ravana (greed, anger, ego, disrespect, etc.) burn during the festival. Dussehra is an above festival; it’s a reminder of the eternal battle between good and evil, urging people to conquer negative tendencies and embrace righteousness. Across India, the day is celebrated in diverse yet spiritually connected ways, from the burning of Ravana's effigies to the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol. Each ritual is infused with symbolism, reminding devotees to uphold virtue, seek victory through moral paths, and strive for a life of balance, success, and prosperity.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Maxwell Eager To See Kohli And Smith Clash For Supremacy
  2. AFG Vs NZ Test: New Zealand 'Really Disappointed' With Match Being Called Off
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  4. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  5. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
Football News
  1. MBSG Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: New Season Gets Underway With Cracking Contest In Kolkata
  2. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  3. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  4. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  2. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  3. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD
  4. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  5. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats