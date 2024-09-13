Dussehra 2024: Timings, History, Significance, And Celebratory Customs

Dussehra, the 10th day mark the culmination of the nine-day Navratri and a significant Hindu festival celebrating Lord Rama’s victory over the demon Ravana (one of the great devotees of Lord Shiva). This year the festival will be celebrated on October 12, 2024. Dussehra is one of the grand festivals celebrated across India, with varying traditions, but the essence of the celebration remains the same. The festival holds a crucial place in the hearts of the people of India, as the festival reflects a deep message of ‘Satya Ki Jeet’. Dussehra is also termed Vijayadashmi and signifies the killing of the demon Mahishasura by fierce and brave Mata Durga on the tenth day of the vibrant festival Navratri. Here in this article, we will give details of Vijayadashmi, its history, its rituals, and its timing.