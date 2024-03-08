Changing The Trajectory For Women In Tech

Roshni Nadar Malhotra , Indian billionaire and philanthropist has achieved stellar growth as the first woman leader of a listed IT company in India. In 2020, the young, energetic leader assumed the position of chairperson of HCL Tech, a multinational IT services and consulting firm based in India, founded by her father, Shiv Nadar, in 1976. HCL emerged as a central player in India’s rise as an IT hub, and when Roshni took over, her strategic decisions and futuristic approach for the company took it to the next level.