Young Activists Battle Anger And Fatigue To Champion Climate Action

Marinel Ubaldo of the Philippines represents the resilience of this generation. At just 16, she witnessed two catastrophic typhoons that devastated her community, destroying homes, schools, and lives. Missing months of education was a harsh awakening for her. Now 27 and attending her sixth COP summit, Ubaldo remains skeptical but determined. “It’s tiring to be a poster child,” she says. Still, she hopes this summit will bring clearer results.