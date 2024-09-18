Women Take Center Stage In Promoting Sustainable Agriculture At Ludhiana Kisan Mela

One of the highlights of the fair was an informational stand promoting PRANA, an initiative of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) implemented in partnership with Nature Conservancy India Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The messages in the stall were focused on celebrating women’s voices since they are essential in the promotion of regenerative agriculture practices.

The PRANA stall had engaging elements such as games, murals, and banners on regenerative agriculture and Crop Residue Management (CRM). These gender-inclusive displays encouraged participation from both male and female farmers, offering key insights into best practices for sustainable farming.