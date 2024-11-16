Rising Myopia In Children: Causes And Risks Of Short-Sightedness In Children

A study published earlier this year reviewed over 276 studies and included data from 5.4 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 19, across 50 countries. The findings revealed that nearly one in three children are already affected by myopia, and by 2050, the number is expected to surpass 50% in adolescents aged 13-19. This rise is not confined to specific regions. Studies in Australia and New Zealand also predicted that 36% of children in these regions would be affected by myopia by 2020, with the number expected to increase to more than half by 2050. This upward trend highlights that myopia is becoming a global epidemic with far-reaching implications for children's eye health.