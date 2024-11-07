Part Science, Part Magic: An Illuminating History Of Healing With Light

One example of sunlight’s early use in therapy appears in ancient Egyptian practices, documented on the Ebers Papyrus. This medical scroll, dating back to around 1500 BCE, describes an ointment blend intended to ease tension in the body when applied and exposed to sunlight. Additionally, both Egyptian and Greek writings suggest that allowing herbal remedies to “bask” in sunlight before use intensified their effects. Ancient physicians, such as Hippocrates, further recommended sunlight therapy to relieve symptoms of depression, what they described as a “darkening” or cooling of the body’s natural heat.