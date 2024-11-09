Blogs

India-Australia Joint Military Exercise ‘AUSTRAHIND’ Commences In Pune

The third India-Australia ‘AUSTRAHIND’ military exercise begins in Pune, fostering defense collaboration until November 21.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India-Australia Joint Military Exercise
India-Australia Joint Military Exercise
info_icon

The third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, ‘AUSTRAHIND,’ began on Friday at the Foreign Training Node in Pune. This annual exercise, which alternates between India and Australia, is set to conclude on November 21. The previous edition took place in Australia in December 2023.

The Indian contingent, comprising 140 personnel, will mainly be represented by a battalion of the DOGRA Regiment, along with 14 personnel from the Indian Air Force. Meanwhile, the Australian Army contingent, with 120 personnel, will be represented by the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of the 2nd Division.

The primary goal of AUSTRAHIND is “to promote military cooperation between India and Australia through enhancement of interoperability in the conduct of joint sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments in semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the UN mandate,” according to a defense release.

The exercise will be split into two phases: “combat conditioning and tactical training phase and validation phase,” the release stated, with an emphasis on physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills. Several drills and aspects will be rehearsed, including “response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory, the establishment of a joint operations center, conduct of joint counter-terrorism operations like raid as well as search and destroy missions, securing of the helipad, employment of drones and counter-drone measures, and special heliborne operations,” the defense release outlined.

AUSTRAHIND aims to enable both sides to share their best practices in tactical procedures, building camaraderie and cooperation between Indian and Australian soldiers, as per the release.

It is an annual joint military exercise conducted between the Indian Army and the Australian Army. This bilateral training initiative aims to deepen defense ties, enhance tactical expertise, and foster interoperability between the two forces. AUSTRAHIND is part of a broader strategic partnership between India and Australia, reflecting shared interests in regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific region. Through the exercise, troops participate in various training sessions, including field drills, counter-terrorism operations, and close-quarter battle tactics, allowing both armies to learn from each other's operational strengths and enhance cooperation. This joint exercise strengthens not only the military bond between the two nations but also their commitment to maintaining a peaceful and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Score: SL Leave NZ Tottering In Dambulla
  2. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  4. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4: Vidarbha Crush Himachal Pradesh By An Innings And 88 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy Group D Round 4: Chandigarh Beat Delhi By 9 Wickets To Top Table
Football News
  1. East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: 9-Men Hosts Struggle In Intense Kolkata Derby | EBFC 0-0 MSC'43
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: MCFC's Rodrigues Spoils CFC's Marina Party
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Rodrigues Nets Equaliser As Mumbai City FC Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Chennaiyin
  4. Nations League 2024-25: Barella Returns, Calafiori Ruled Out As Italy Announce Squad
  5. Nottingham Forest Vs Newcastle United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  2. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  5. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: 1 Woman Killed After Militants Attack Farmers In Bishnupur
  2. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  3. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  4. Hemant Versus Himanta
  5. Does BJP Use Same Language When PM Visits Arab Nations: Owaisi On 'Vote Jihad'
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
  2. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  3. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  4. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
  5. North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupts Dozens Of Planes And Vessels, Says South Korea
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video