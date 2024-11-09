India-Australia Joint Military Exercise ‘AUSTRAHIND’ Commences In Pune

It is an annual joint military exercise conducted between the Indian Army and the Australian Army. This bilateral training initiative aims to deepen defense ties, enhance tactical expertise, and foster interoperability between the two forces. AUSTRAHIND is part of a broader strategic partnership between India and Australia, reflecting shared interests in regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific region. Through the exercise, troops participate in various training sessions, including field drills, counter-terrorism operations, and close-quarter battle tactics, allowing both armies to learn from each other's operational strengths and enhance cooperation. This joint exercise strengthens not only the military bond between the two nations but also their commitment to maintaining a peaceful and resilient Indo-Pacific region.