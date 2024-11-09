India-Australia Joint Military Exercise ‘AUSTRAHIND’ Commences In Pune

The third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, ‘AUSTRAHIND,’ began on Friday at the Foreign Training Node in Pune. This annual exercise, which alternates between India and Australia, is set to conclude on November 21. The previous edition took place in Australia in December 2023.
The Indian contingent, comprising 140 personnel, will mainly be represented by a battalion of the DOGRA Regiment, along with 14 personnel from the Indian Air Force. Meanwhile, the Australian Army contingent, with 120 personnel, will be represented by the 13th Light Horse Regiment of the 10th Brigade of the 2nd Division.
The primary goal of AUSTRAHIND is “to promote military cooperation between India and Australia through enhancement of interoperability in the conduct of joint sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments in semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the UN mandate,” according to a defense release.
The exercise will be split into two phases: “combat conditioning and tactical training phase and validation phase,” the release stated, with an emphasis on physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills. Several drills and aspects will be rehearsed, including “response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory, the establishment of a joint operations center, conduct of joint counter-terrorism operations like raid as well as search and destroy missions, securing of the helipad, employment of drones and counter-drone measures, and special heliborne operations,” the defense release outlined.
AUSTRAHIND aims to enable both sides to share their best practices in tactical procedures, building camaraderie and cooperation between Indian and Australian soldiers, as per the release.
It is an annual joint military exercise conducted between the Indian Army and the Australian Army. This bilateral training initiative aims to deepen defense ties, enhance tactical expertise, and foster interoperability between the two forces. AUSTRAHIND is part of a broader strategic partnership between India and Australia, reflecting shared interests in regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific region. Through the exercise, troops participate in various training sessions, including field drills, counter-terrorism operations, and close-quarter battle tactics, allowing both armies to learn from each other's operational strengths and enhance cooperation. This joint exercise strengthens not only the military bond between the two nations but also their commitment to maintaining a peaceful and resilient Indo-Pacific region.
