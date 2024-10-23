IMF's View: The Global Fight Against High Inflation Is 'Almost Won'

One of the most notable achievements, according to the IMF, is the reduction in inflation without triggering a global recession. Major economies, particularly the United States, have continued to grow, with strong consumer spending and resilient job markets, despite higher borrowing costs. The IMF upgraded its growth forecast for the U.S., predicting the economy will expand by 2.8% in 2023, slightly lower than 2022’s 2.9% but still robust. However, growth is expected to slow to 2.2% in 2024, as the U.S. government is likely to curb spending and address budget deficits.