Blogs

IIT Bhubaneswar, MOSart Labs Launch Diploma In Chip Design & Semiconductor For Engineers

New diploma program by IIT Bhubaneswar and MOSart Labs offers engineers industry-ready skills in chip design and semiconductor tech.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
IIT Bhubaneswar, MOSart Labs Launch Diploma In Chip Design & Semiconductor For Engineers
info_icon

IIT Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with MOSart Labs, has introduced a diploma program in semiconductor technology and chip design to equip engineering graduates with specialized, industry-ready skills. This program addresses the growing demand in India’s semiconductor sector, focusing on large-scale integration (VLSI), a process that combines millions or even billions of MOS (metal oxide semiconductor) transistors onto a single chip. VLSI is critical in modern electronics, with applications spanning consumer electronics, automotive, and more.

The collaboration was formalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, stated that the partnership aligns with the institute’s mission to deliver high-impact education that merges academic expertise with practical industry skills. Karmalkar emphasized that the new diploma will empower graduates to contribute to India's semiconductor ecosystem, which is expanding rapidly with government and industry support.

The diploma, led by experienced faculty, alumni, and industry experts, targets graduates in fields such as electronics and communication, electrical, and computer science engineering. Many of the students expected to benefit from this program are recent graduates or professionals already working in related sectors. The curriculum is structured to ensure a comprehensive skill-building experience across three modules, each designed to deepen students' understanding and hands-on expertise in semiconductor design and technology.

The program’s first phase, the “Launchpad Module,” introduces students to the semiconductor industry landscape, focusing on the integrated circuit (IC) lifecycle and offering foundational VLSI instruction. At the end of this module, students take an entrance exam, which determines their eligibility for the next stages of the diploma. Successful candidates then move on to the second phase, the “Foundation Module,” which spans an entire semester and covers core concepts through five courses. This module lays the groundwork for students in areas such as digital and analog design, physical layout, and testing.

The third and final phase, the “Specialization Module,” allows students to choose a specific area of focus. This semester-long module includes three advanced courses and a mini-project, giving students hands-on experience in their chosen field, whether it’s analog design, digital design, design verification, physical design, layout, or testing and validation. This approach ensures that students not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practical skills needed to meet industry standards.

Vijay Shankar Pasupureddi, the program coordinator, highlighted that the structure enables students to progressively build and refine their expertise, ultimately achieving a high level of competency. Krishna Kanth Avalur from MOSart Labs pointed out that the timing is ideal, given the increased collaboration between government and industry to boost India’s semiconductor capabilities. This diploma program offers a pathway for graduates across India to upskill and enter the burgeoning semiconductor field, where the demand for VLSI engineers is set to grow significantly. Through this collaboration, IIT Bhubaneswar and MOSart Labs aim to contribute substantially to India’s ambitions in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Announce List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group B Day 2: Dhruv Shorey Leads Vidarbha Response Against Himachal Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group C Day 2: Abhinav Manohar Rescues Karnataka Against Bengal
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A Day 2: Shreyas Iyer's Double Ton Powers Mumbai Against Odisha
  5. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Alba Equalizes Jimenez's Early Strike | KBFC 1-1 HFC
  2. Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Match Fixing In Indian Football: Meghalaya Association Bars Two Players Banned By Mizoram
  4. Chelsea Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch, Team News, All You Need To Know
  5. Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  2. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  3. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  4. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival