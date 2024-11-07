IIT Bhubaneswar, MOSart Labs Launch Diploma In Chip Design & Semiconductor For Engineers

The program’s first phase, the “Launchpad Module,” introduces students to the semiconductor industry landscape, focusing on the integrated circuit (IC) lifecycle and offering foundational VLSI instruction. At the end of this module, students take an entrance exam, which determines their eligibility for the next stages of the diploma. Successful candidates then move on to the second phase, the “Foundation Module,” which spans an entire semester and covers core concepts through five courses. This module lays the groundwork for students in areas such as digital and analog design, physical layout, and testing.